3D Semiconductor Packaging Market Size – Competitive Landscape and Regional Trends by 2023

As per the latest report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global 3D semiconductor packaging market is likely to reach a valuation of USD 37,472.7 Mn by the end of 2023, reflecting a healthy growth rate. 3D semiconductor packaging is an innovative technology and has several benefits. Increased focus towards achieving power efficiency has shifted the attention towards 3D technology for manufacturing semiconductor packaging. 3D semiconductor packaging boosts the overall performance of the circuit. There are various types of packaging method that are used in 3D semiconductor packaging such as flip-chip, package on package, through silicon via, through glass via, and others. Demand for 3D semiconductor packaging is on the rise owing to its increasing application in consumer electronics. Moreover, miniaturization of electronic components is necessitation the use of semiconductors which are compact but at the same time powerful.

Segmental Analysis

MRFR’s report includes a detailed segmental analysis of the market based on type, packaging method, end user, and region/country.

Based on type, the market is segmented into 3D SIP, 3D WLP, 3D SIC, and 3D IC. The 3D SIP segment accounted for the largest market share of 33.5% in 2017 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period. 3D SiP is mainly used in high-margin, high-price, and high-end products such as dual lens camera modules. The 3D IC segment is expected to record a comparatively higher CAGR. 3D IC improves interconnect performance, increases transistor packing density, and reduces the chip area. By packaging method, the market has been segmented into package on package, through silicon via (TSV), through class via (TGV) and others. The through silicon via (TSV) segment currently accounts for the largest market share and expected to remain highly profitable in 2019 and beyond. Based on end user, the market has been segmented into consumer electronics, telecommunication, industrial, automotive, military and aerospace, and others. The consumer electronics segment is likely to retain its top position over 2023. The segment is expected to surpass a market valuation of USD 11,700 Mn by end of the forecast period. The telecommunication segment accounts for the second largest market share and is expected to capture a CAGR of 17.9%.

Regional Outlook

The regions considered in MRFR’s study include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the rest of the world. In 2017, APAC commanded for 48.9% 3D Semiconductor Packaging Market Size share and is expected to exhibit a double-digit CAGR of 18.9% during the assessment period. Market growth in APAC is primarily driven by the presence of a massive semiconductor industry. Increased focus towards improving the manufacturing sector and benefits of cost and labor has reflected favorably on the 3D semiconductor packaging market is Asia. In terms of value, North America hold the second position in the global 3D semiconductor packaging market. The market in North America is currently valued at over USD 3,800 Mn and projected to surge a CAGR of 14.6% during the review period. Led by the U.S., the North America continues to present lucrative growth opportunities to market players. A number of US-based 3D packaging solution providers are focusing on aligning themselves with mega technology trends such as AI, machine learning, IoT, and autonomous vehicles. For instance, Intel Corporation recently unveiled its 3D technology called Foveros – a 3D face-to-face chip stacking packaging technology for heterogeneous integration.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the top-notch market players mentioned in the report include Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Siliconware Precision Induatries Co., Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Xilinx Inc., Samsung Electronics Corporation Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc., ams AG and Amkor Tecnhology Inc.

