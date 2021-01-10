Sugar Free Beverage Market to Experience an Impressive CAGR 6.4% during 2020 to 2023

Sugar-free beverages are substitutes for sugar-based beverages. These beverages are artificially sweetened using artificial sweeteners such as stevia, saccharin, aspartame, neotame, and sucralose, etc. They are often considered to be a healthier option for consumers willing to reduce sugar intake or for preventing weight gain.

Sugar-free drinks contains low calorie sugar substitutes such as stevia. The growing trend towards health and wellness propelled the demand for sugar-free beverages. The product comes in various types such as fruit and vegetable juices, soft drinks, energy drinks, dairy beverages, and others. It also comes with a spectrum of varieties such as gluten-free, organic, and others. The growing concern regarding obesity and diabetes have led to a change in consumers’ preferences. Consumers are looking to reduce their calorie intake are now more inclined towards healthy food and beverages which has given impetus to sugar-free beverages market.

Additionally, the increase in disposable income, along with a rising health consciousness of the consumers, is estimated to drive the growth of this market. The increase in cognizance of the health benefits of the sugar-free beverages is also a key driver of this market. Furthermore, the increase in demand from the developing economies due to involvement of organized sector will also provide boost to the industry’s growth. These factors will support the growth of sugar-free beverage market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players Analysis

With the entry of industry players in the sugar free beverages segment, a trend of solid, volume-driven growth has been observed in the market with the development of different varieties of product types. With companies aiming to capture a considerable share of the market segment as early as possible, they are competing and experimenting with various advantage points. The key players are emphasizing more in the research & development process in order to introduce new product, and also to extend the product line. Key players are introducing new sugar free beverages to surge the volume sales and also to increase the overall revenue of the company.

The key players profiled in Sugar-Free Beverages Market Report are Unilever (U.K.), The Hershey Company (U.S.), Bai Brand LLC (U.S.), Nestle (Europe), The Coca-Cola Company (U.S.), PepsiCo (U.S.), Dabur (India), and The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.) among many others.

Segments

The Global Sugar Free Beverages Market has been divided into product type, claim, distribution channel and region.

On The Basis Of Product Type: Energy Drinks, Fruits & Vegetable Juices, Soft Drinks, Dairy Beverages, and Others

On The Basis Of Claim: Gluten-free, Organic, Lactose-free and others

On The Basis Of Distribution Channel: Store Based and Non Store Based

On The Basis Of Region: Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and ROW.

Regional Analysis

Sugar Free Beverage Market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Among this, North American region has major market share followed by Asia Pacific. Changing consumption pattern, rising health awareness, weight reduction diet trends and rising disposable income in Asia Pacific region are anticipated to drive the demand for sugar free beverages in that particular region.