Threat Intelligence Management Market Forecast – Top Key Players Profiles to 2023

Threat intelligence management is a growing technological field with the primary function to aid organizations by identifying, analyzing, aggregating and correlating potential or in identifying data threats, which helps enhance cyber security in real-time. Threat intelligence management systems can be deployed as software, on-premise physical or virtual appliances, or cloud systems.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global threat intelligence management market is estimated to grow at a rapid rate over the forecast period due to influential factors such as the alarming rise in targeted data attacks on organizations and an increasing need for data protection. The market is further driven by the growing focus of market players on improving their network defense system, the upsurge in interconnectivity owing to the Internet of Things (IoT), among others.

Segmental Analysis

The global threat intelligence management is segmented based on network, management solutions, services, deployment mode, organization size, end users, and regions.

By solutions, the market is segmented into the threat intelligence and risk management solution, network management solutions, log management, identity, and access management, and a firewall.

By services, the market is segmented into threat intelligence feed, threat monitoring services, and consultation.

Based on deployment mode, the market has been segmented into cloud deployment and on-premise deployment. Cloud deployment of threat intelligence management systems has a comparatively higher demand since they are cost efficient and do not require the purchase, installation, and maintenance of hardware or software.

Based on organization size, the market has been segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, retail, education, research organization, and transportation. The BFSI segment has the highest demand for threat intelligence management due to the growing number of threats, frauds, and targeted cyber attacks for sensitive data. The demand is also influenced by the stringent regulations for data protection, and the need for real-time detection of advanced threats.

Threat intelligence management market forecast, by region, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the regional market for threat intelligence management, due to the relatively higher demand and implementation for threat intelligence services and cyber security solutions. The presence of major players of the threat intelligence management market is another factor that drives the market growth. Crucial U.S. based global market players such as IBM, Symantec, and McAfee are estimated to the growing significantly through service enhancement, thus contributing to the leading market share. Moreover, the escalating growth of cyber usage and subsequent cyber threats have led to a striking demand for cyber security and enhanced network defense systems. These factors are estimated to create market growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is estimated to acquire the fastest growth rate in the global threat intelligence management market through the forecast period, due to the rising number of small, medium and large enterprises in evolving economies such as China, Japan, and India. Additionally, there has been a massive upsurge in mobile and web usage, which has subsequently raised the demand for network defense systems for prevention of data theft and risk of cyber-attacks.

Key players

The major market players of the global threat intelligence management market are IBM Corporation (U.S.), Dell Technologies Inc. (U.S.), McAfee LLC (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (U.S.), Juniper Networks Inc. (U.S.), FireEye Inc. (U.S.), LogRhythm Inc. (U.S.), LookingGlass Cyber Solutions Inc.(U.S.), Optiv Security Inc. (U.S.), Webroot Inc. (U.S.), Farsight Security Inc. (U.S.), AlienVault Inc. (U.S.), Splunk Inc. (U.S.), Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan), F-Secure Corporation (Europe).

