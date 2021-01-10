Neat Desk Portable Scanner Market – Growth Rate, Share, Forecast to 2023

Market Overview

The global market for portable scanner has been estimated to acquire a growth rate of close to 6% during the forecast period (2017-2023), affirms Market Research Future (MRFR).

Market Boosters and Key Barriers

Portable scanner is ubiquitously used to digitize printed documents by scanning their physical formats. Over the years, portable scanners have gained immense prominence, primarily owing to their ever-exhibiting advantages including portability, mobility, smooth operating system as well as compatibility with various other operating systems like windows and mac.

Portable scanner is gaining significant favor among numerous industries like retail, transportation & logistics, education, industrial manufacturing and healthcare, among others. The rising uptake in the expanding industries across the world has substantiated the market strength in recent years.

3D scanning solutions have surfaced as a significant trend in the market, as they help bring down the downtime in various industrial processes. Furthermore, noteworthy technological advancements can aid in market growth in the following years. Such technological advancements are facilitating the direct delivery of documents to the user’s MP3’s, phone, and other devices that have a USB port, without requiring a computer or fax machine.

Market Opportunities

Emergence of affordable laser technology combined with the rising adoption of portable scanners in the education and corporate sectors can work as a significant growth opportunity in the market in the near future. Besides, the ramped-up deployment of portable scanners in the healthcare sector to achieve effective inspection of drugs in stores also opens up new and exciting avenues for the market players.

Market Segmentation

The global market for portable scanner has been carefully examined with respect to type, technology, and end-user.

The type segment includes non-rugged barcode scanner, stationary scanner, automatic scanner and others.

The technology-based market segments are linear imager, laser scanners and 2D imager.

The end-users in the market have been identified as transportation & logistics, retail, education, healthcare, industrial manufacturing and others.

Regional Insight

The global market for neat desk portable scanner market has been studied extensively across the primary regions of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World (RoW).

MRFR reveals North America as the most lucrative market for portable scanner, given the substantial presence of some of the most illustrious portable scanner manufacturers in the region. Massive demand for portable scanners in the education and corporate sectors also abets the growth of the regional market. Rising use of portable scanners in the healthcare sector happens to be another important growth-inducing factor in the market growth within the region. Portable scanners are also finding extensive use in research, work, study and business, which further pushes the growth of the portable scanner market in North America.

APAC is reckoned to be the fastest expanding market for portable scanner in the ensuing years, thanks to the high concentration of prominent vendors like SATO Holdings Corporation (Japan), Toshiba TEC Corporation (Japan) and Fujitsu Limited (Japan). Thriving education sector and the advancements in the IT infrastructure have led to strong market growth in the region. The regional market also profits from the mounting awareness about the benefits of portable scanners, surging per capita income, particularly in India and China.

The portable scanner market in Europe can note significant growth in the years to come, on account of the vast improvements occurring in reimbursement policies along with the massive demand from flourishing sectors like healthcare and automotive. Countries like France, the United Kingdom (UK), and Germany spend colossal amounts on the manufacturing of scanning devices, especially for healthcare requirements, which further induces market growth in the overall region.

Leading Companies

Some of the leading companies in the worldwide market for portable scanner include Hewlett-Packard (U.S.), Zebra Technologies (U.S.), Opticon (Australia), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Datalogics S.P.A (Italy), Metrologic Instruments (U.S.), TouchStar Technologies (U.K.), Epson America Inc. (U.S.), SATO Holdings Corporation (Japan), Toshiba TEC Corporation (Japan), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), to mention a few.

Latest Updates

July 2019

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence (India) recently launched a state of the art 3D laser scanner called RS6 Laser. The portable arm 3D laser scanner provides immensely high-density point-cloud data collection at high accuracy as well as high speeds.

