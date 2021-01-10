Global 3D Semiconductor Packaging Market – Growth Insight, Size, Share, Regional and Global Forecast by 2023

Market Scope

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its report on the global 3D semiconductor packaging market, reveals that the market is expected is likely to register a CAGR of 16.25% across the evaluation period of 2018 to 2023 and touch a valuation of USD 37,400 million by the end of the forecast period.

Market Insights

The growing demand for 3D semiconductor packaging is expected to be the major factor that is likely to boost the growth of the global market of 3D semiconductor packaging. 3D semiconductor packaging offers numerous advantages over conventional packaging methods, which is expected to encourage the growth of its global market. The rise in the preference off 3D packaging due to better power efficient solutions is expected to cast a positive influence on its market. 3D semiconductor packaging. The highly advanced technology aids to improve the performance of circuits. The rise in the number of sales of consumer electronics is expected to augment the market growth across the forecast period. Alongside, as miniaturization trend spreads in the manufacturing and designing electronics, it is expected to contribute to the expansion of the global 3D semiconductor packaging market.

Segmental Outline

The worldwide 3D semiconductor packaging market has been segmented by type, method of packaging, and end-user. By type, the market has been segmented into 3D SIP, 3D SIC, 3D WLP, and 3D IC. In 2017, 33.5% of the total market share was held by the 3D SIP segment. It is expected that by 2023, the segment is likely to thrive at a 15.0%. CAGR. The use of 3D SIP in the manufacturing of premium-grade products is noted to surge. By packaging method, the market has been segmented into Through Silicon via (TSV), Through Class Via (TGV), Package on Package, and others. In 2017, the silicon via (TSV) segment was valued at USD 6,372.0 million. The high density and the short connection feature of TSV enabling them to gain popularity among people. The significant contribution of TSV is expected to boost the global 3D semiconductor packaging market. By end use, the market has been segmented into Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Military and Aerospace, Automotive, and others. The consumer electronics segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 15.99% across the review period and can exceed a valuation of USD 11,700 million by 2023. High sales volume of consumer electronics is expected to benefit the market.

Regional Outlook

Global 3D Semiconductor Packaging Market in the Asia Pacific is observed to hold tremendous opportunities. The increase in application of 3D semiconductor packaging across the region is expected to favor the regional market. China is expected to register the highest growth in the regional market, asserts MRFR. Asia-Pacific is accounted for the largest share, in the term of revenue generate. The Asia-Pacific 3D semiconductor packaging market is likely to thrive at a 18.9% CAGR across the forecast period. At present, the regional market in valued at USD 8,000 million. The presence of strong market players that are observed to contribute significantly to the expansion of the 3D semiconductor packaging technologies market. The North America market that was valued at USD 3,888.2 million in 2017, is expected to thrive at a 14.6%. CAGR in the coming years.

Key Players

Some of the top-notch companies that are operating in the global 3D semiconductor packaging market are asm AG, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Amkor Technology Inc, Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Corporation Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc., Xilinx Inc., Siliconware Precision Induatries Co., Ltd., and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

