Influencer Marketing Market Size – Competitive Landscape and Trends by Forecast 2025

The definition of influence is the control to have or a consequence on people or things, in a manner that may not necessarily be voluntary. As per MRFR, the market of influencer markeing will gain CAGR of 8.2% in the coming period, to achieve 2.85 billion by 2025. The use of marketing strategies and policies has seen significant development over the decades, which includes policies and strategies that are designed to persuade a prospective buyer to purchase a particular product or service. But it has been realized that an aggressive style of marketing may not be everyone’s cup of tea, and a subtler approach that does not take the consumers head-on will be better for helping brands in improving their clout in the market. As a result of the development in internet marketing, the growth of influencer marketing is gaining prominence as a way to persuade the end-users.

With the economy on the mend, the influencer economy is moving toward more efficient solutions and taking on tools like match-making platforms services, influencer networks, and even programmatic networks to aid the brands in tapping influencers more effortlessly. On the other hand, the brands that have not yet adopted influencer marketing are losing control of their target market. It has also been observed that consumers now shape the buyer’s journey, and they are getting harder to reach with conventional digital advertising channels.

Segmental Evaluation

The segmentation of the influencer marketing market is conducted based on end-user, component, organization size, and region. Based on the component, the influencer marketing market has been segmented into services and solution/platform. Influencer marketing is often used along with two other forms of marketing, such as content marketing and social media marketing. The influencer campaigns that have been initiated by companies these days have a social media component, due to which influencers are anticipated to spread the information through their individual social channels. On the basis of organization size, the influencer marketing market is segmented into small- and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. The vertical based segemtnation of the influencer marketing market includes fashion, retail & e-commerce, advertising & public relations, consumer goods, luxury & cosmetics, travel & tourism, food & beverages, automobile, and others.

Regional Asessment

The North America is likely to dominate Influencer Marketing Market Size. The factors that have created the growth of the market are growing number of connected devices, developing population, and huge number of active social media users. The use of influencers in spreading the brand message is observed as having a significant success rate in promoting a brand image. At a basic level, influencer marketing is a kind of social media marketing that makes use of product mentions and endorsements from influencers, who are persons who have a fervent social following and are regarded as doyens within their niche.The Asia-Pacific region on the other hand is projected to record the uppermost CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising population in many developing nations, growing ownership of smartphones, mounting internet connectivity and collective number of active social media users. The high amount of trust that is created by influencer marketing due to their following and a good word from them is helping in creating a form of social attestation to the brand’s potential customers, which will benenefit the influencer marketing market share in the coming years. Various influencer campaigns also include an element of content in which content is created for the influencers, or they produce the content themselves. However, social media and content marketing often mix within influencer campaigns; they are not the same with influencer marketing.

Competitive Analysis

The companies that use different social media outlets act as a source for carrying out about 90% of the influencer marketing strategies as they are the medium where prospective consumers can be reached effectively. Thus, in the future, when brands want to break from the clutter and establish themselves in the market, influencer marketing is expected to become a vital tool to achieve that goal.

ScrunchSocial Beat Digital Marketing LLP, ONALYTICA, HYPR, Traackr, IZEA, JuliusWorks, Inc., Buzzoole, Upfluence, Mavrck, Klear, AspireIQ, Launchmetrics, and Lumanu Inc. are the central contenders in the market.

