Computer Aided Design Software Market Share – Business Trends, Top Key Players Profiles to 2025

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest “Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market” report, states different factors that can prompt the global market growth. MRFR findings state that the global market of computer-aided design (CAD) can surge at 10.0% CAGR from 20198 to 2025. In 2019, the global CAD market was recorded at USD 7.47 Bn. By 2025, the global CAD market is expected to touch USD 14.18 Bn. The expansion of the CAD market can be attributed to large scale 3D CAD software adoption. The need for seamlessly designing of complex structure can prompt the expansion of the CAD market. The rise in adoption of CAD tools by plumbing, piping, contractors for mechanical, and HVAC sectors can aid in the productivity surge. The coupling of virtual reality with CAD tools can also impel the expansion of the global CAD market. CAD aids in producing designs and models that assists industries to enhance their productivity in dynamic environment. The rise in the adoption of 3D technology can curb the risk in manufacturing faulty machine, thus escalating the overall productivity of these sectors, such as automotive, construction, and industrial manufacturing. On the contrary, the rise in security concerns prompting the adoption of cloud-based solution and the advent of building information modelling (BIM) can impede the expansion of the global CAD market across the assessment period.

Segmental Study

The CAD market study is done on the basis of component, technology type, application, industry, and deployment mode.

The technology-based segments of the global CAD market are 2D technology and 3D technology.

The component-based segments of the CAD market are services and software.

The services-based segments of the CAD market are training and implementation services, installation services, and system integration services are others.

The deployment model-based segments of the model are cloud and on-premise.

The application-based segments of the model are 3D printing, surface modelling, part assembly, reverse engineering, and others.

The industry-based segments of the global CAD market are electrical and electronics, automotive, energy and materials, civil and construction, media and entertainment, industrial equipment, and others.

Regional Analysis

North America computer-aided design is expected to gain considerable revenue through the study period, predicts MRFR. The US is expected to be in the forefront of the regional market. The rise in the adoption of 3D CAD by manufacturing units and the combination of CAD models with virtual reality that can benefit the construction firms can favor North America Computer Aided Design Software Market Share rise.

Asia Pacific computer-aided designs market is anticipated to attain a large share of the global market. The APAC CAD market surge can be attributed to the change in preference for subscription-based models over license-based models. In addition, the rise in the adoption of CAD training services across developing economies, such as Indonesia, Thailand, India, and Mynamar can also prompt the expansion of the regional CAD market.

Key Players

MRFR identified some prominent players of the global CAD market. They are; Trimble Inc (US), Autodesk, Inc (US), Bentley Systems, Incorporated (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), Siemens PLM Software (France), PTC (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Encore Software (US), CAD International (Australia), TurboCAD (US), Corel Corporation, (Canada), Graebert GmbH (Germany), ZWSOFT Co., Ltd (China), SmartDraw, LLC (US), ANSYS, Inc. (US), and Gstarsoft Co., Ltd (China). Intensifying competition among marketers can profit the computer-sided design market. Investment in the product diversification can prompt the global CAD market growth. Marketers are adopting effective strategies to improve their position in the market in the assessment period.

