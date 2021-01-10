Cash Management System Industry – Size, Growth, Competitor Strategy and Trends by Forecast to 2025

The global cash management system market 2020 was worth USD 17.14 Billion in 2018 and can touch a better valuation of USD 40.10 Billion by 2025, evaluates Market Research Future (MRFR). MRFR also reveals that the market can achieve a healthy growth rate of 14.15%, from 2019 to 2025 (forecast timeframe).

Market Boosters and Main Challenges

The notable traction in digital transformation has had a fantastic effect on the way businesses connect with their banks and also manage cash. The rising focus on profits, as well as other corporate treasures, has pushed the need for a system that can offer these businesses a highly strategic and advisory way to elevate their cash management. This need has resulted in the rising adoption of the cash management system in the global market.

Renowned companies in the cash management market like Infosys Finacle are collaborating with a number of financial services providers to develop inter-bank cash management systems for their corporate-based customers. Rising focus on the development of advanced features, as well as the integration of advanced technologies in cash management systems, is some of the top trends in the global market for cash management system.

Some other chief factors boosting the market growth include the surging adoption rate of automated application, expansion of the e-commerce sector pushing the adoption of mobile wallets along with payment applications, rising need for automated cloud-based solutions for transaction and banking process. Also, with the integration of the latest technologies such as machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) techniques in the fintech sectors, the market is bound to reach greater heights during the evaluation period.

Market Segmentation

The primary segments as per which the market for cash management has been covered in the report are component, deployment model, product type, organization size, and end-user.

The main components studied in the MRFR report are solutions and services. The services-wise market segments are managed services as well as professional services. The professional services segment consists of training and implementation services, installation services, as well as other support services.

The product types discussed in the report include controlled disbursement, account reconciliation, Demand Deposit Account (DDA), check clearing, Automated Clearing House (ACH)/ Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), Information reporting, retail and wholesale lockbox, wire transfer, and purchasing card.

The various deployment models analyzed in the report are cloud and on-premise.

The various organization sizes mentioned in the report are small and medium enterprises, along with large enterprises.

Depending on the end-user, Cash Management System Industry caters to retail, banks, commercial enterprises, and non-banking financial corporations (NBFCs).

Regional Insight

The market for cash management system stretches across the primary regions of Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa, South America and North America.

In 2018, North America gained prominence as the largest market for cash management system and can maintain its dominance throughout the review period. High adoption of cloud-based automated solutions, rising use of cashless transactions combined with the massive investments being made by the banking sector benefits the regional market.

APAC is all set to achieve the fastest growth rate in the global cash management system market, on account of the rising number of automated teller machines (ATM) along with the increasing number of government initiatives in emerging countries like India, Thailand, Myanmar and Indonesia, boosting the banking sector.

Europe is expanding into a lucrative market for cash management system as a large number of Cash Management System companies like Intimus International Group, PEC Corporation and Finastra are present in the region. The remarkable traction in the adoption of financial management systems in order to prevent liquidity crises boosts the demand for cash management system in the region.

Leading Players

The prominent companies identified by MRFR in its latest report include Glory Global Solution (UK), Alvara Cash Management Group AG (Germany), In Times (Germany), NTT Data Corporation (Japan), Evry (Norway), CMS.COM (India), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (India), Sopra Banking Software SA (France), SAGE Intacct (US), Ardent Leisure Management Limited (Australia), Oracle Corporation (US), AurionPro Solution (India), Acumatica, Inc. (US), Giesecke+Devrient GmBH (Germany), National Cash Management Systems (NCMS) (US), to mention a few.

