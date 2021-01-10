The application server market 2020 is projected to witness a drastic rise in demand. In the near future, the market is likely to scale new heights. An observation offered by Market Research Future (MRFR) has revealed that the global application server market is poised to mark 12.06% CAGR across the evaluation period 2019 to 2025. It further suggests that the application server market size will reach USD 28.11 Bn by 2025 end rising from USD 12.95 Bn in 2018.

Increasing use of smartphones is projected to drive the growth of the market. It is projected to intensify the demand for mobile based applications, thus, augmenting the application server market. Also, the rising availability of fast internet services is poised to further catapult the application server market on upward trajectory.

FOR MORE DETAILS : https://freepressreleasedb.com/pr/Application-Server-Market-Size-Competitive-Landscape-and-Regional-Trends-By-2025-PR159574/

Market Segmentation

On the basis of application type, the application server market has been segmented into mobile applications and web applications. Among these, the mobile applications segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing demand for smartphones, in conjunction with rising popularity of mobile based applications, is anticipated to lead the proliferation of the segment in the foreseeable future.

On the basis of deployment, the application server market has been segmented into on-cloud and on premise. Among these, the cloud segment is gaining much popularity and is poised to expand at the highest rate of growth in the coming years. Some of the advantages of cloud solutions such as scalability, mobility, flexibility, etc. are supposed to augment the segment in the foreseeable future.

On the basis of vertical, the application server market has been segmented into BFSI, healthcare, government, education, manufacturing, telecommunication and IT, retail, and others. Among these, the manufacturing segment is prognosticated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of IoT in the industry is projected to intensify demand for application servers in the near future.

ALSO READ : https://marketvaluesresearch.wordpress.com/2020/11/10/application-server-market-size-growth-segments-and-regional-trends-till-2025/

Regional Analysis

The geographical evaluation of Application Server Market Size has been offered in this MRFR report. It presents a detailed regional segmentation that covers North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). These regions are then further narrowed down for providing an in-depth country-level assessment. North America holds an eminent share of the market and is anticipated to dominate it over the next few years. The availability of fast internet in the region is expected to lead the expansion of the Java application server market. Furthermore, the commercialization of 5G services is expected to catapult the regional market on its growth trajectory. Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness rapid growth due to rising adoption of IoT in end-user industries. Increasing number of IoT devices is poised to augment the demand for application servers in the coming years.

Competitive Dashboard

Microsoft Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), TIBCO Software Inc. (US), Fujitsu Group (Japan), The Apache Software Foundation (US), VMware, Inc. (US), SAP SE (Germany), NEC Corporation (Japan), CA Technologies (US), Wipro (India), iWay Software (US), Adobe Systems Inc. (US), Pega Systems (US) and Nastel Technologies ‘(US) are few of the key holders of the application server market share. Some of the other players expected to contribute to the growth of the market are Lexmark (US), Dell Technologies, Inc. (US), F5 Networks, Inc. (US), and HostBridge (US).

FOR REFERENCE : http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4764445

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients.

Contact:

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/