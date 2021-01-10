Advertising Software Market Size – Growth Analysis, Trends, Demand, Competitive Landscape to 2025

Market Highlights

Market Research Future (MRFR) has segmented the advertising software market on the basis of solution, deployment, software type, advertising type, advertising platform, vertical, and region.

By solution, the advertising software market has been segmented into Ad server, search engine optimization, data management, Ad exchanges and verification, and others. Among these, the data management segment is expected to dominate during the forecast period as it allows businesses to identify the audience segments, which can be used to target specific users and contexts during the online advertising campaigns.

By deployment, the market has been segmented into on-cloud and on-premise segments. Among these, the on-cloud segment is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR owing to scalability, flexibility, mobility, increased collaboration, and cost-effective features offered by the cloud platform, which increases the demand for cloud-based advertising software solutions.

By software type, the market has been segmented into programmatic and non-programmatic. Among these, the programmatic advertising software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR due to the transparency and real-time data and insights offered by the programmatic software. It also increases the audience reach, greater targeting capabilities, and increases the efficiency of the advertising campaign.

By advertising type, the market has been segmented into search advertising, display advertising, video advertising, e-mail advertising, and social media advertising. Among these, the search advertising segment is expected to dominate the segment during the forecast period as the search contributes maximum among all ad avenues and is totally intent-driven. The software for display advertising is also expected to have a significant market share.

By advertising platform, the market has been segmented into web-based and mobile-based. Among these, the mobile-based segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR due to the rising adoption of smartphones and in-app advertising.

By vertical, Advertising Software Market Size has been categorized into BFSI, transportation and logistics, consumer goods and retail, education, healthcare, manufacturing, media and entertainment, IT and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, and others. Among these, the BFSI segment is expected to dominate due to the high spending of BFSI enterprises on advertisements over digital media.

By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America has been further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. Europe has been further segmented into Germany, the UK, France, Spain, and Italy. Asia-Pacific has been sub-segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia. The rest of the world has been further classified as the Middle East and Africa and South America.

Key Players

The Global Advertising Software Market is expected to be a growing market in the coming years owing to the presence of numerous large players active in the regional market. Criteo S.A. (France), Google (US), MediaMath, Inc. (US), Adobe Systems Inc. (US), AppNexus (US), AdRoll (US), The Trade Desk (US), Comcast Corporation (US), Amazon.com Inc. (US), Oracle Corporation (US), dataxu (US), Adform (Denmark), Neustar (US),The Rubicon Project (US), and Centro (US) are the companies leading the Advertising Software market globally. Salesforce.com, Inc. (US), Facebook, Inc. (US), PubMatic Inc. (US), OpenX Technologies Inc. (US), and Index Exchange Inc. (US) are some other players operating in the global advertising software market.

