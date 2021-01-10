BLE Beacons Technology Market – Key Country Analysis with Forecast 2025

Global BLE Beacons Market Research Report: by Type (IBeacon, Eddystone, others), By Application (Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Tourism, Education) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) – Forecast till 2025

Market Highlights

The Bluetooth BLE market has witnessed widespread adoption in the US and Canada owing to increased ownership of smartphones and growing practice of proximity marketing. In Europe, the BLE beacon market is growing due to their ability to send out alerts and notifications to compatible smartphones in hospitals. The beacons use low energy Bluetooth signals, which does not impact the battery life of the smart device. Apart from retail stores, travel and tourism industry is also a major end-user of BLE beacons. Among the well-known beacon types, iBeacon is the widely used BLE beacon developed by Apple Inc.

Key Players

The Key Players in the BLE Beacons Market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are UFO Beacons, BlueCat’s, Proximity Solutions, Mobstac Inc, Estimote Inc, K2B Solutions, Gelo, JK Technosoft, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Google LLC, and Apple Inc. These players contribute significantly to market growth. Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 25–30% in the BLE beacons market.

Regional Analysis

The market for BLE beacons is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The geographical analysis of the BLE beacons market is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and South America). Among the regions mentioned above, North America leads the market contributing nearly 30% of the global market share. The major factors fueling the market growth in the US and Canda include rich concentration of major players, rising adoption of proximity marketing, adoption of cloud, internet-based communication systems, and rising disposable income of the people. Moreover, Europe is closely following North America considering the adoption of BLE beacons in healthcare and travel & tourism industries. Europe is a technically advanced region in terms of adoption of technology. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to show the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of BLE beacons market in the Asia-Pacific region include growing organized retail market in India, China, and South Korea. Moreover, increasing smartphone ownership and digitization is expected to impact the growth of BLE Beacons Technology Market and helping the countries to stabilize their economies.

