ERP Software Market Size – Demand, Key Country Analysis with Forecast 2023

Market Synopsis:

In today’s economy, it is very crucial for a business enterprise to boost its operational efficiency for sustaining market shifts. The risk of obsoletion and fear of losing market share are driving the demand for Enterprise Resource Software (ERP) across business organizations. Market Research Future (MRFR) has unfolded in its latest report that the market will thrive at a robust CAGR of 7% across the forecast period 2016 to 2022. The market is estimated to value at USD 47 Bn by the end of 2022.

The integration of ERP software into business activities offer scalability to the top-level executives for mapping out impactful growth strategies in a cost-efficient manner which is responsible for the accelerated adoption of the technology. The ERP software market will exhibit an upswing during the review period as large, medium, and, small enterprises are excessively embracing the software, and the upward trend will persistently prevail over the assessment period.

The intensified revenue generation from the ERP software market can also be ascribed to the advent of cloud technology. The simple and comparatively cheaper deployment facilitated by the cloud technology has catapulted the growth of ERP software industry as it reduces the cost incurred on alternative IT resources. Furthermore, the deployment of ERP software in various government and private organizations is accelerating the expansion of the ERP software market.

Market Segmentation:

By installation, ERP Software Market Size is segmented into on cloud, and, on premises. There has been a paradigm shift towards on cloud segment which will lead the growth in this segment.

By application, the ERP software market has been segmented into CRM, sales, business intelligence, accounting, and, HR.

By industry verticals, the global ERP software market is segmented into BFSI, manufacturing, IT, communication, entertainment, and, healthcare.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the ERP software market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America market will captivate the maximum share in the global market owing to the early adoption of technology and concentration of myriad large and small business organizations. The region has a penchant for technology and has been a pioneer in introducing innovations for the past few decades which has further catalyzed the adoption. Significant contributions will be generated from countries such as the U.S., and Canada in the North America region.

Europe will account for the second largest market size globally. The rapid market expansion in this region can be ascribed to the booming BFSI and automotive industries. The standard industrialization in this region is also favoring the growth of ERP market software.

Asia Pacific market will exhibit the steepest rise in growth curve over the review period which will majorly be driven by growing manufacturing and semiconductor industries. The booming startup ecosystem in the region will escalate revenue creation in the Asia Pacific. The primary contributions will be generated from China, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea. Rest of the World (RoW) segment will grow steadily across the projection period.

Competitive Dashboard:

The key players profiled by MRFR in its report for a lucid understanding of the market dynamics include SAP SE (Germany), Oracle (U.S.), Infor (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.), Epicor (U.S.), QAD (U.S.), Sage (UK), NetSuite Inc. (U.S.), Consona Corp. (U.S.), Syspro (South Africa) among others. The ERP software industry is consolidated with many regional, national, and, international vendors who push themselves out of their comfort zones for staying ahead of the curve. The competitive strategies employed such as product development, innovation, technological advancements, acquisitions & mergers, etc. are leading the growth and expansion of the ERP software globally.

