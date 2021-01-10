Trending News: Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Overview and Forecast Report 2020-2026 – Top players: Genpact, EXL Services Holdings, Cognizant, Xchanging (DXC Technology), Dell, etc. | InForGrowth

Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market for 2020-2025.

The “Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Genpact

EXL Services Holdings

Cognizant

Xchanging (DXC Technology)

Dell

TCS

Sutherland Global Services

WNS Holdings

Accenture

Tech Mahindra

Xerox

MphasiS

Capita

Serco Group

Computer Sciences

HCL

IGate

Infosys

Syntel

Exlservice Holdings

Invensis

Wipro. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Development

Marketing

Administration

Asset Management

Claims Management On the basis of the end users/applications,

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom

Others