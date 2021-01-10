3D Motion Capture Market – Challenges, Opportunities, Statistics to 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) presents a new research report on the global 3D motion capture system market. The report presents a comprehensive overview of the key components of the market and their likely impact on the market’s future growth over the coming years. The report also contains a solid analysis of the market’s historical growth trajectory and key growth drivers and restraints. The report estimates the global 3D motion capture system market to grow at a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023, to eventually reach a valuation of USD 187 billion.

3D motion capture systems are used in various sectors to track the live motion of individuals and turn it into digital simulations or models. Advanced 3D motion capture systems can track even the slightest facet of the movement of the subject, providing a highly precise representation of the motion being reproduced. 3D motion capture systems use multiple cameras and sensors to track the movement from various angles to add to the realism of the digital model. The 3D motion capture system market is used in various sectors, including bioengineering and biomechanical research, education, and media and entertainment.

The 3D motion capture system market has been driven primarily by the growing demand from the media and entertainment sector in recent years. The growing popularity of live-action movies based on comic book characters and other innovative characters has been a key facet of the growing demand for 3D motion capture systems from the media and entertainment sector, while the growth of the gaming industry has also added fuel to the fire in recent years through the industry’s efforts to create physically accurate and intensely believable in-game motion and provide a highly realistic experience for gamers. The growing demand for sports games is likely to be a major driver for the global 3D motion capture system market in the coming years, as the use of advanced physics engines and highly sophisticated 3D motion capture systems has been key to the growing popularity of games such as FIFA, NHL, Madden NFL, and NBA Live.

Segmentation:

The global 3D motion capture system market is segmented by component, system, end use, and region in the report.

By component, the global 3D motion capture system market is segmented into hardware, software, services, and others.

By system, the market is segmented into optical and non-optical 3D motion capture systems.

By end use, the global 3D Motion Capture Market is segmented into media and entertainment, animation, movement science, biomechanical and medical research, engineering and industrial design, education, and others. The media and entertainment segment is expected to retain top spot in the market over the forecast period due to the growing demand from the filmmaking and gaming industries.

Regional Analysis:

North America is likely to be the major regional segment of the global 3D motion capture system market over the forecast period due to the incessant technological advancement in providing high-definition clarity in X, Y, and Z coordinates of angular momentum. This helps provide a more realistic experience, regardless of the application. The high popularity of the filmmaking and gaming business in North America is also a major reason for the 3D motion capture system market’s growth in the region, as several leading players in these industries are situated in the U.S., giving the region a distinct advantage in terms of adopting the latest technological advances.

Europe is also likely to be a leading regional market for 3D motion capture systems over the forecast period due to the strong presence of the filmmaking industry and the growing use of 3D motion capture systems in various research endeavors. Asia Pacific is likely to retain a fairly minor share in the global 3D motion capture system market over the forecast period, with regional leaders such as China, India, and Japan leading the way.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global 3D motion capture system market include Motion Analysis Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Northern Digital Inc., Phasespace Inc., Qualisys AB, VICON Motion Systems Ltd., Xsens Technologies BV, Synertial Labs Ltd., Phoenix Technologies Inc., Optitrack, Noraxon Inc., and Codamotion.

