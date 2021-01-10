Global Network Optimization Services Market – Revenue and Cost Analysis with Key Company’s Profiles-Forecast to 2023

Market Insights

Network optimization services are used to refine the network performance in any given situation. It is a key part of the operative information system management and players a vital role in network management in industrial enterprises. This is primarily because the growth and acceptance of IT technologies have resulted in the production of large volumes of data which inevitably requires higher processing power in the form of larger network bandwidths. Market Research Future’s report on the global network optimization services market has uncovered and detailed various vital factors driving the growth of the market. MRFR’s research findings indicate that the global network optimization services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% during the assessment period from 2017 to 2023. The rapid growth of the market is expected to drive the market toward a value of USD 8 Bn by the end of 2023.

Market Segmentation

The global network optimization services market has been segmented into application, service type, deployment, industry, and region. Application has been segmented into Local Area Network (LAN) optimization, radio access network (RAN) optimization, wide area network (WAN) optimization, and data center optimization. Among these, the WAN optimization solutions are expected to lead the market and display rapid growth. The high demand for implementation of network optimization in branch office network is is also driving the market segment during the forecast period.

Service type has been segmented into implementation service, maintenance & support services, consulting service, and managed services. The consulting service segment and implementation service segment has the largest shares of the market and are expected to grow at a promising pace respectively.

Deployment of network optimization services has been segmented into on-cloud and on-premise. Cloud deployment is the segment with the most promising outlook. Although cloud deployments are initially time consuming and pricey, they offer huge operational savings in the long run and are easy to manage.

Regional Analysis

Key regions in Global Network Optimization Services Market have been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among the covered regions, the North American market has captured the largest share and is expected to lead the global market over the assessment period. Developed economies in the North American market have a high adoption rate of emerging technologies which optimize enterprises. The increasing number of cloud deployments in the region as well as the increased adoption of online service delivery is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the regional network optimization market. Europe is expected to witness steady growth over the assessment period due to the presence of developed economies such as the U.K, Germany and France to name a few.

Key Players

MRFR’s analysis of the major competitors participating in the global network optimization services market includes Circadence Corporation (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), ZTE Corporation (China), Info vista (France), Nokia Corporation (Finland), SolarWinds Inc (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc (U.S.), Riverbed Technology, Inc (U.S.), NETSCOUT Systems, Inc (U.S.), Silver Peak Systems (U.S.), and Citrix Systems, Inc (U.S.) among others

