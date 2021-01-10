Electrical bushing Market 2020 COVID – 19 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Electrical bushing are insulated devices which are used in high voltage transmission so as to avoid current leakage. Due to its composition and rigid design these devices are most effective in electrical application which are driving factor in this market. Many isolated countries and island are meeting their electrical energy needs through electrical bushing. Technological developments in electrical bushing like reducing the diameters of the porcelain housings to make them slimmer and also lighter has helped in transport and installation of bushings which have resulted in growth in market. The global Electrical bushing market is estimated to grow at ~3.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

According to the recent study 2017, ABB has successfully tested the direct current (DC) transformer bushing developed for ultra-high voltage direct current. The capacity of this bushing is around 1100 kv which is installed in china for hydro-generated electricity.

Industry Segmentation

The Oil-Impregnated Paper Bushing segment has dominated having highest share due to reduction in diameter and lighter weight which is easy to transport and install. The cost involved in installing high voltage direct current line is lower than that involved in installing an alternating current line.

China has accounted largest installed power stations and power transmission system. In south east Asian countries development and advancement in power distribution expected to drive the electrical bushings market in Asia Pacific region.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for electrical bushing market due to increased demand for power from renewable sources of energy. China is one of the largest users of electrical bushings in this region. World biggest DC transformer bushing is tested in china, the capacity of this bushing is around 1100kv. As there is tremendous investment in hydro-generated industry and this will drive the electrical bushing market.

Prominent Players

The key players of the global Electrical bushings market are ABB Group, TRENCH Group (SIEMENS), General Electric, Eaton, Elliot Industries, Gipro GMBH, RHM International, Toshiba, Webster-Wilkinson, Siemens (Germany), Nexans (France) are among others.

Scope of the Report

This research report provides insights into various levels of analysis, such as industry analysis and market share analysis for the leading industry competitors, along with their profiles. It also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on the emerging & high-growth segments. The market data comprises the basic assessment of the competitive scenarios and strategies in the global electrical bushing market, including high-growth regions and/or countries, and political and economic environments. The project report further provides both – historical market values and pricing & cost analysis

