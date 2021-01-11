Industrial Filtration Market 2020 COVID – 19 Impact Analysis, Gross Margin Analysis, Development Status and Industry Outlook 2023

Global “Industrial Filtration Market” trend analysis report 2020 aims to provide in-depth information about the Industrial Filtration industry with market overview, key trends, business plans, and future prospects of the industry. The reports published by Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals that the global industrial filtration market has been estimated to develop at 6.73% CAGR over the forecast period. It involves the current market status with some changing trends that can affect the Industrial Filtration market growth rate. It also comprehends market new product analysis, financial overview, strategies, and Industrial Filtration marketing trends. The report also offers an overview of revenue, sales, product demand, and supply of data, cost, and growth analysis for the global and regional levels.

Industrial Filtration Market Overview

Filtration is the method in which solid particles existing in a suspension are separated from the gas or liquid employing a porous medium. The medium keeps the solids but lets the fluid to flow out. The presence of solids in a fluid affects the filtration process to a large extent. When the proportion of solids in a liquid is less, the process is referred to as clarification. Clarification is a common phenomenon which is extensively employed in the making of bulk drugs, liquid oral formulations, along with sterile products. The suspension that needs to be filtered has been termed as slurry. Filter medium is the porous medium mostly used to retain the solids after the filtration process.

After filtration is done, the solids that have accumulated on the filter are addressed as filter cake. The clear liquid moving through the filter is referred to as filtrate. When such filtration techniques are applied in the industrial backdrop, it is referred to as industrial filtration. Industrial filtration finds wide application in eliminating contaminations and other impurities. Industrial filters are largely used for applications such as treating and cleaning lubricants, gases, water, and industrial oils. Filters curtail costs related to waste disposal.

Leading Players

The global industrial filtration market has been dominated by key players such as Pall Corporation (US), Cummins Filtration (US), Mann+Hummel (US), Parker Hannifin (US), 3M (US), Donaldson (US), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Eaton (Ireland), Lenntech (The Netherlands), Camfil (Sweden), and Freudenberg Group (Germany).

Market Segmentation

Industrial Filtration market has been segmented based on media, type, region, and end-use industry.

Based on media, Industrial Filtration Industry has been segmented into Activated Charcoal/Carbon, Fiber Glass, Nonwoven Fabrics, Metal, Fiber Paper, and others. Non-woven fabrics segment is estimated to develop at fastest CAGR. These fabric filters are fire-resistant, water-resistant, durable, and reusable compared to other media.

Based on type, the market has been segmented into air filters and liquid filters. Among these, air filters segment has been projected to lead the market owing to their wide application in automotive sectors.

Based on end-use, the industrial filtration market has been segmented as power generation, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, oil and gas, and others. Manufacturing segment has been expected to hold the key share of the market over the forecast period on account of the rising investments in this sector across the globe.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific has been dominating the global industrial filtration market and is likely to continue over the forecast period. The demand for clean air facilities along with regulatory compliances is estimated to propel the industrial filtration market in the region. In the APAC region, China represents the largest market for industrial filtration. The investments in manufacturing sector is estimated to fuel the industrial filtration market in China. Countries such as Japan and India are projected to be the key economies for driving the growth of industrial filtration market in the Asia Pacific region. These countries are spending in pharmaceutical industries and power, oil & gas industries. The investments are made keeping in mind the development of the economy, which in turn is likely to boost the industrial filtration market in Asia Pacific.

