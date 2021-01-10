Pad-mounted Switchgear Market 2020 Overview, Segmentation and Comprehensive Analysis till 2023

Pad-Mounted Switchgear Market Overview

Pad-mounted switchgear is a device used for switching, isolation, and protection of underground distribution systems. Pad mount switchgear can be employed either through distribution automation packages or through manually operations.

Market Research Future (MRFR) has conducted a detailed study on the pad mounted switchgear market. The study states that the pad mounted switchgear market is likely to attain USD 9.01 billion by 2024 and is estimated to develop at 10.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2019 to 2024. The major drivers of pad mounted switchgear market are increasing power generation capacity additions, surged consistency of underground distribution systems, and growing investments in distribution sector & transmission.

Industry Highlights

Pad mount switchgear comes with meddled resistant enclosures that offer either front/back access, front access, or front/back/side access to cable connections and operating apparatus. Such enclosures are built of mild steel with distinct galvanic finishing with the objective of maximizing corrosion resistance. Additionally, they are detachable in field in case of replacement. The major challenges of pad-mounted switchgear market are corrosion, interchangeability with existing foundations, and animal intrusion. Pad-mounted switchgears are obtainable in air, solid, or gas dielectric insulation.

Worldwide transmission and distribution (T&D) investment is anticipated to generate USD 351 billion per year, up to 2026, owing to developing power demand, aging power infrastructure, and addition of new power generation capacity. India and China will be the economies with the largest T&D investments throughout the decade. Underground systems are a dependable way of power supply to all the final users. Such aspects are going to propel the pad mounted switchgear market to a considerable extent. However, the forces such as high cost related with pad-mounted switches and operator safety might restrict the market. The trend of setting electrical lines underground in emerging economies is projected to be a lucrative opportunity to the market.

Global Pad-Mounted Switchgear Market Segmentation

Pad-mounted switchgear market is segmented based on voltage, end-use, and type.

Based on voltage, the market is categorized as up-to-15 kV, 16 kV-25 kV, and above 25 kV. Under the voltage segment, 16 kV-25 kV is likely to hold the major share on account of their usage in medium voltage secondary dispersal.

Based on end-use, the market is segmented into commercial, residential, and industrial. Industrial segment is likely to rule the global pad mounted switchgear market owing to the increased need for reliable power supply for incessant operations. Furthermore, the increasing investments in electrical networks are estimated to fuel the market growth.

Based on type, the market is segmented as gas insulated, air insulated, and others. Among these, air insulated segment is likely to rule the market as these switchgears are fit and cost-effective for deployment in non-premium settings.

Pad-Mounted Switchgear Regional Industry Analysis

According to region, pad mounted switchgear market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, South America, and Europe.

Europe is anticipated to represent the primary share over the forecast period owing to the growing investments in electrical infrastructure upgrade and the developing renewable industry. UK and Germany are the key economies propelling the Europe pad mounted switchgear market on account of the growth in investments in T&D. Asia-Pacific market is likely to expand at the fastest rate over the review period due to the introduction of new power generation capacities in the economies such as China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

Prominent Players

Global pad mounted switchgear market is dominated by prominent players like General Electric (US), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Schneider Electric SE (France), Larsen & Toubro Limited (India), Eaton Corporation, PLC (Ireland), Federal Pacific (US), G&W Electric (US), Crompton Greaves, Ltd. (India), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), C&S Electric (India), Ormazabal (Brazil), TEPCO Group (Japan), Alfanar Group (Saudi Arabia), and Lucy Electric (UK).

