Tension Control Market Analysis, Growth, Opportunity Assessment and Trends by Forecast 2023

Tension Control Market Highlights

The global Tension Control market is estimated to expand at 4.80% CAGR during the forecast period. Tension control is the ability to permanently control the tension, majorly in raw materials that are available in roll size. The tension control mechanism must be efficient at any machine speed phase, including machine acceleration and speed deceleration. Tension control system is of two types, closed loop and open loop. Increasing demand for automated tension control is one of the major factors driving the growth of tension control market.

The growing demand for Tension Control market is attributed to growing automation in industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing industry. For instance, FIS (italy) a leading pharmaceutical company selectec Emerson (US) to digitalize operations and work processes at three manufacturing sites in Italy. With the $20 million contracts, Emerson would provide automation technology to help create a fully electronic manufacturing environment for increased efficiencies, quality and regulatory compliance. One of the major restraints for the global Tension Control market is the high initial cost of tension control system.

Leading Players

The key players of the global Tension Control market are Montalvo (US), Maxcess (US), Erhardt+Leimer (Germany), Dover Flexo Electronics (US), Double E (US), Nexen (US), FMS (Switzerland), RE Controlli Industriali (Italy), and Nireco (Japan), among others.

Segmental Overview

The Tension Control market has been segmented based on load cell, controller, dancer roller, diameter sensor, brake, clutch. Among these types, load cell is the fastest growing segment in the Tension Control market. This segment is expected to be driven by the rising adoption of automation in aluminum, paper processing, and printing & packaging industries, particularly in Asia Pacific and Europe.

Regional Analysis

Region wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share of the global Tension Control market in 2017. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to lead the tension control market, by region. Huge investments are taking place in food & beverage industry along with increased investment in flexible packaging, especially in food industry would drive the tension control market in Asia Pacific. The growth in pharmaceutical manufacturing further offers opportunities for the tension control market in the region.

Scope of the Report

This research report provides insights into various levels of analysis, such as industry analysis and market share analysis for the leading industry competitors, along with their profiles. It also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on the emerging & high-growth segments. The market data comprises the basic assessment of the competitive scenarios and strategies in the global Tension Control market, including high-growth regions and/or countries, and political and economic environments. The project report further provides both – historical market values and pricing & cost analysis

