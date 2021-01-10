January 10, 2021

Murphy's Hockey Law

(NASDAQ: GOCO) Investigation announced for Long-Term Investors in GoHealth, Inc

2 min read
6 hours ago David lee

Certain directors of GoHealth, Inc are under investigation over possible breaches of fiduciary duties.

Investors who are current long term investors in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

https://events.ajc.com/event/watch-baltimore-ravens-vs-tennessee-titans-live-streams-nfl-wild-card-game-free-online-tv-channel-k0odb6rg0z

The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: GOCO stocks follows a lawsuit filed against GoHealth, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: GOCO stocks, concerns whether certain GoHealth directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.

According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois the plaintiff alleges that the Registration Statement failed to disclose that at the time of the IPO: (i) the Medicare insurance industry was undergoing a period of elevated churn, which had begun in the first half of 2020; (ii) GoHealth suffered from a higher risk of customer churn as a result of its unique business model and limited carrier base; (iii) GoHealth suffered from degradations in customer persistency and retention as a result of elevated industry churn, vulnerabilities that arose from the Company’s concentrated carrier business model, and GoHealth’s efforts to expand into new geographies, develop new carrier partnerships and worsening product mix; (iv) GoHealth had entered into materially less favorable revenue sharing arrangements with its external sales agents; and (v) these adverse financial and operational trends were internally projected by GoHealth to continue and worsen following the IPO.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/

More Stories

3 min read

Global Myrcene Market (2020-2026) | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players: DRT, Sky Dragon Fine-Chem, Florachem, Bordas, Xinghua Natural Spice, etc. | InForGrowth

28 seconds ago basavraj.t
3 min read

Global Brake Oil Market 2020 | Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Top Companies: Dow, BASF, BP, Exxon Mobil, Total, etc. | InForGrowth

33 seconds ago basavraj.t
3 min read

Global Potassium Chlorate Market (2020-2026) | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players: Dow Chemical, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Mitsubishi Chemical, LG Chem, BASF, etc. | InForGrowth

38 seconds ago basavraj.t

You may have missed

3 min read

Global Myrcene Market (2020-2026) | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players: DRT, Sky Dragon Fine-Chem, Florachem, Bordas, Xinghua Natural Spice, etc. | InForGrowth

29 seconds ago basavraj.t
3 min read

Global Brake Oil Market 2020 | Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Top Companies: Dow, BASF, BP, Exxon Mobil, Total, etc. | InForGrowth

34 seconds ago basavraj.t
3 min read

Global Potassium Chlorate Market (2020-2026) | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players: Dow Chemical, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Mitsubishi Chemical, LG Chem, BASF, etc. | InForGrowth

39 seconds ago basavraj.t
4 min read

Soap Colorants Market 2020 | Know the Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis And Strategies of Key Players: Dow Chemical, Clariant, Royal DSM, W.R. Grace, BASF SE, etc. | InForGrowth

3 mins ago basavraj.t