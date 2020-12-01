Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Size, Regional Growth Analysis, Outlook and Forecast Data 2020-2027

The global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

ExxonMobil

Lanxess

PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim

JSR

Sibur

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material

Panjin Heyun Group

Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo)

Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals

Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Breakdown Data by Type

Bromine Content 1.9%

Bromine Content 2.0%

Bromine Content 2.1%

Others

Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Breakdown Data by Application

Tires

Pharmaceutical Stoppers

Vibration-absorptive Materials

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Share Analysis

Major Points of Table Of Content

Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Bromine Content 1.9%

1.4.3 Bromine Content 2.0%

1.2.4 Bromine Content 2.1%

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Tires

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Stoppers

1.3.4 Vibration-absorptive Materials

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR), Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Revenue in 2019

3.2.6 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.4 Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.4.1 Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Facts & Figures by Country

6.1.1 North America Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.1.1 Europe Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 ExxonMobil

11.1.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

11.1.2 ExxonMobil Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 ExxonMobil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 ExxonMobil Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Products Offered

11.1.5 ExxonMobil Related Developments

11.2 Lanxess

11.2.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

11.2.2 Lanxess Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Lanxess Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Lanxess Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Products Offered

11.2.5 Lanxess Related Developments

11.3 PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim

11.3.1 PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim Corporation Information

11.3.2 PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Products Offered

11.3.5 PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim Related Developments

11.4 JSR

11.4.1 JSR Corporation Information

11.4.2 JSR Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 JSR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 JSR Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Products Offered

11.4.5 JSR Related Developments

11.5 Sibur

11.5.1 Sibur Corporation Information

11.5.2 Sibur Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Sibur Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Sibur Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Products Offered

11.5.5 Sibur Related Developments

11.6 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

11.6.1 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Corporation Information

11.6.2 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Products Offered

11.6.5 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Related Developments

11.7 Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material

11.7.1 Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material Corporation Information

11.7.2 Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Products Offered

11.7.5 Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material Related Developments

11.8 Panjin Heyun Group

11.8.1 Panjin Heyun Group Corporation Information

11.8.2 Panjin Heyun Group Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Panjin Heyun Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Panjin Heyun Group Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Products Offered

11.8.5 Panjin Heyun Group Related Developments

11.9 Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo)

11.9.1 Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo) Corporation Information

11.9.2 Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo) Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo) Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Products Offered

11.9.5 Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo) Related Developments

11.10 Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals

11.10.1 Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals Corporation Information

11.10.2 Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Products Offered

11.10.5 Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals Related Developments

12 Market Forecast by Regions (Country)

12.1 Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.1.2 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.2 North America Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Challenges

13.3 Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

