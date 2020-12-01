3PL Service Market Trends, Opportunities and Growth Forecast During 2020-2027

3PL Service Market Trends, Opportunities and Growth Forecast During 2020-20276 min read
The global 3PL Service report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global 3PL Service report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.
The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.
The global 3PL Service market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.
The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.
The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.
3PL Service Breakdown Data by Type
Transportation
Warehousing
Value Added Services
3PL Service Breakdown Data by Application
Consumer Goods
Healthcare
Industrial
Elements
Food,Groceries
Automotive
Technological
Retailing
Other
Table Of Content:
Global 3PL Service Market Research Report 2020-2027
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Market Analysis by Type
1.3.1 Global 3PL Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Transportation
1.3.3 Warehousing
1.3.4 Value Added Services
1.4 Market by Application
1.4.1 Global 3PL Service Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Consumer Goods
1.4.3 Healthcare
1.4.4 Industrial
1.4.5 Elements
1.4.6 Food,Groceries
1.4.7 Automotive
1.4.8 Technological
1.4.9 Retailing
1.4.10 Other
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global 3PL Service Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 3PL Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 3PL Service Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 3PL Service Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 3PL Service Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 3PL Service Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 3PL Service Market Trends
2.3.2 3PL Service Market Drivers
2.3.3 3PL Service Market Challenges
2.3.4 3PL Service Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top 3PL Service Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top 3PL Service Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global 3PL Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.2 Global 3PL Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by 3PL Service Revenue
3.4 Global 3PL Service Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global 3PL Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 3PL Service Revenue in 2019
3.5 Key Players 3PL Service Area Served
3.6 Key Players 3PL Service Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into 3PL Service Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 3PL Service Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global 3PL Service Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global 3PL Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
5 3PL Service Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global 3PL Service Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global 3PL Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America 3PL Service Market Size (2015-2026)
6.2 North America 3PL Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 North America 3PL Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
6.4 North America 3PL Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
6.4.1 United States
6.4.2 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe 3PL Service Market Size (2015-2026)
7.2 Europe 3PL Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe 3PL Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe 3PL Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
7.4.1 Germany
7.4.2 France
7.4.3 U.K.
7.4.4 Italy
7.4.5 Russia
7.4.6 Nordic
8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific 3PL Service Market Size (2015-2026)
8.2 Asia-Pacific 3PL Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 Asia-Pacific 3PL Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8.4 Asia-Pacific 3PL Service Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 South Korea
8.4.4 Southeast Asia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 Australia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America 3PL Service Market Size (2015-2026)
9.2 Latin America 3PL Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Latin America 3PL Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9.4 Latin America 3PL Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
9.4.1 Mexico
9.4.2 Brazil
10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa 3PL Service Market Size (2015-2026)
10.2 Middle East & Africa 3PL Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Middle East & Africa 3PL Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10.4 Middle East & Africa 3PL Service Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
10.4.1 Turkey
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia
10.4.3 UAE
11Key Players Profiles
11.1 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding
11.1.1 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding Company Details
11.1.2 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding Business Overview
11.1.3 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding 3PL Service Introduction
11.1.4 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding Revenue in 3PL Service Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding Recent Development
11.2 Kuehne + Nagel
11.2.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details
11.2.2 Kuehne + Nagel Business Overview
11.2.3 Kuehne + Nagel 3PL Service Introduction
11.2.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue in 3PL Service Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development
11.3 Nippon Express
11.3.1 Nippon Express Company Details
11.3.2 Nippon Express Business Overview
11.3.3 Nippon Express 3PL Service Introduction
11.3.4 Nippon Express Revenue in 3PL Service Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 Nippon Express Recent Development
11.4 DB Schenker Logistics
11.4.1 DB Schenker Logistics Company Details
11.4.2 DB Schenker Logistics Business Overview
11.4.3 DB Schenker Logistics 3PL Service Introduction
11.4.4 DB Schenker Logistics Revenue in 3PL Service Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 DB Schenker Logistics Recent Development
11.5 C.H. Robinson Worldwide
11.5.1 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Details
11.5.2 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Business Overview
11.5.3 C.H. Robinson Worldwide 3PL Service Introduction
11.5.4 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Revenue in 3PL Service Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Recent Development
11.6 DSV Panalpina
11.6.1 DSV Panalpina Company Details
11.6.2 DSV Panalpina Business Overview
11.6.3 DSV Panalpina 3PL Service Introduction
11.6.4 DSV Panalpina Revenue in 3PL Service Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 DSV Panalpina Recent Development
11.7 Sinotrans
11.7.1 Sinotrans Company Details
11.7.2 Sinotrans Business Overview
11.7.3 Sinotrans 3PL Service Introduction
11.7.4 Sinotrans Revenue in 3PL Service Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 Sinotrans Recent Development
11.8 XPO Logistics
11.8.1 XPO Logistics Company Details
11.8.2 XPO Logistics Business Overview
11.8.3 XPO Logistics 3PL Service Introduction
11.8.4 XPO Logistics Revenue in 3PL Service Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 XPO Logistics Recent Development
11.9 UPS Supply Chain Solutions
11.9.1 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Company Details
11.9.2 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Business Overview
11.9.3 UPS Supply Chain Solutions 3PL Service Introduction
11.9.4 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Revenue in 3PL Service Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Recent Development
11.10 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)
11.10.1 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS) Company Details
11.10.2 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS) Business Overview
11.10.3 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS) 3PL Service Introduction
11.10.4 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS) Revenue in 3PL Service Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS) Recent Development
11.11 Expeditors International of Washington
10.11.1 Expeditors International of Washington Company Details
10.11.2 Expeditors International of Washington Business Overview
10.11.3 Expeditors International of Washington 3PL Service Introduction
10.11.4 Expeditors International of Washington Revenue in 3PL Service Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Expeditors International of Washington Recent Development
11.12 CEVA Logistics
10.12.1 CEVA Logistics Company Details
10.12.2 CEVA Logistics Business Overview
10.12.3 CEVA Logistics 3PL Service Introduction
10.12.4 CEVA Logistics Revenue in 3PL Service Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 CEVA Logistics Recent Development
11.13 Hitachi Transport System
10.13.1 Hitachi Transport System Company Details
10.13.2 Hitachi Transport System Business Overview
10.13.3 Hitachi Transport System 3PL Service Introduction
10.13.4 Hitachi Transport System Revenue in 3PL Service Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Hitachi Transport System Recent Development
11.14 Dachser
10.14.1 Dachser Company Details
10.14.2 Dachser Business Overview
10.14.3 Dachser 3PL Service Introduction
10.14.4 Dachser Revenue in 3PL Service Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Dachser Recent Development
11.15 GEODIS
10.15.1 GEODIS Company Details
10.15.2 GEODIS Business Overview
10.15.3 GEODIS 3PL Service Introduction
10.15.4 GEODIS Revenue in 3PL Service Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 GEODIS Recent Development
11.16 Toll Group
10.16.1 Toll Group Company Details
10.16.2 Toll Group Business Overview
10.16.3 Toll Group 3PL Service Introduction
10.16.4 Toll Group Revenue in 3PL Service Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Toll Group Recent Development
12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
13Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
