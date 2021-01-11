Global K12 Education Technology Market 2021 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Global K12 Education Technology Market 2021 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 20264 min read
Introduction
“Global K12 Education Technology Market”
According to this study, over the next five years the K12 Education Technology market will register a 25.9%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 22830 million by 2025, from $ 9076.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in K12 Education Technology business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of K12 Education Technology market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the K12 Education Technology, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the K12 Education Technology market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by K12 Education Technology companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Key Players of Global K12 Education Technology Market =>
- VIP Kid
- D2L
- Yuanfudao
- PowerSchool
- Sanoma
- Byju’s
- BlackBoard
- Pearson
- ITutorGroup
- Kroton
- Toppr
- Acro Platform Ltd
- Bettermarks
- Illuminate Education
- Noon Academy
- Learnosity
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Learning Management Systems (LMS)
Learning Content Management Systems (LCMS)
Learning Content Development Systems (LCDS)
Student Response Systems (SRS)
Assessment Systems
Collaboration Systems
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Online
Offline
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global K12 Education Technology market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of K12 Education Technology market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global K12 Education Technology players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the K12 Education Technology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of K12 Education Technology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Key Points of Global K12 Education Technology Market
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global K12 Education Technology by Players
4 K12 Education Technology by Regions
5 Americas
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global K12 Education Technology Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 VIP Kid
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 K12 Education Technology Product Offered
11.1.3 VIP Kid K12 Education Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 VIP Kid News
11.2 D2L
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 K12 Education Technology Product Offered
11.2.3 D2L K12 Education Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 D2L News
11.3 Yuanfudao
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 K12 Education Technology Product Offered
11.3.3 Yuanfudao K12 Education Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Yuanfudao News
11.4 PowerSchool
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 K12 Education Technology Product Offered
11.4.3 PowerSchool K12 Education Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 PowerSchool News
11.5 Sanoma
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 K12 Education Technology Product Offered
11.5.3 Sanoma K12 Education Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Sanoma News
11.6 Byju’s
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 K12 Education Technology Product Offered
11.6.3 Byju’s K12 Education Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Byju’s News
11.7 BlackBoard
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 K12 Education Technology Product Offered
11.7.3 BlackBoard K12 Education Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 BlackBoard News
11.8 Pearson
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 K12 Education Technology Product Offered
11.8.3 Pearson K12 Education Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Pearson News
11.9 ITutorGroup
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 K12 Education Technology Product Offered
11.9.3 ITutorGroup K12 Education Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 ITutorGroup News
11.10 Kroton
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 K12 Education Technology Product Offered
11.10.3 Kroton K12 Education Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Kroton News
11.11 Toppr
11.12 Acro Platform Ltd
11.13 Bettermarks
11.14 Illuminate Education
11.15 Noon Academy
11.16 Learnosity
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
