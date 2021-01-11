Cookies Market, Covid-19 Outbreak, Production, Functions, Trends, Regional Analysis, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario

The global cookies market is presumed to expand at a remarkable rate during the forecast period (2018-2023) owing to the changing lifestyle, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Cookie is a small, flat baked food which is also referred to as biscuits in a few countries. Freshly baked cookies are sold through online retailing channels and bakeries. Other types of processed cookies are sold through hypermarkets, convenience stores, superstores, specialty stores, and others.

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market

With the increasing number of cafes across the world, the global market for cookies is presumed to expand at a rapid pace. Consumers prefer light snack with hot beverages such as biscuits and cookies which are further considered to impact the global market positively. Moreover, cookies are portable and are convenient to store. This has made them a popular on-the-go snack among the consumers. With the increasing demand from the consumers, the market is likely to propel. With changing lifestyle, there has been an increasing demand for gluten-free cookies. The cookies market is likely to dominate the food industry owing to its innovative packaging, latest technologies, flavors, and rising health consciousness among the consumers.

On the flip side, with the increasing price of raw materials, the global market for cookies is estimated to affect the cost of end-product, thereby restraining the market growth globally. Moreover, growing competition among organized and scattered unorganized sectors are presumed to impede the market growth.

Global Cookies Market: Segmental Analysis

The global cookies market has been segmented on the basis of packaging, type, distribution channel, and region.

By mode of type, the global cookies market has been segmented into molded cookies, bar cookies, rolled cookies, and others. Bar cookies are referred to as freshly baked cookies sold through online retail and in bakeries. Bar cookies are in high demand owing to the growing demand for fresh cookies.

By mode of packaging, the global cookies market has been segmented into flexible packaging, rigid packaging, and others. Among these, the rigid packaging is in high demand and is mainly adopted for exotic cookies.

By mode of distribution channel, the global cookies market has been segmented into non-store based and store-based distribution channel.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the cookies market span across regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

Among all the regions, Asia Pacific is presumed to be the largest market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the estimated period. The growth is majorly attributed to the presence of major regions such as Australia, India, and China which are presumed to drive the global market. Additionally, factors such as agro-climatic zones along with government support to set up manufacturing plants are stimulating the market growth at a rapid pace in this region.

Industry Updates

October 25, 2018: One of Gideon’s Bakehouse’s half-pound cookies was named the best in Florida by the food-centric website, The Daily Meal. The Pistachio Toffee Dark Chocolate Chip Cookie contains sweet and salty flavors due to the blend of sea salt, pistachios, chocolate, and toffee encrusted inside and out of the dessert.

Competitive Dashboard

The noteworthy players operating the global market are Burton’s Biscuit Company, Kellogg Co, Leibniz-Keks, Britannia Industries, United Biscuits, Nestlé SA, Want Want Group, Jiashili Group Limited, Mars Inc., Mondelēz International, Kraft Foods, and Lotus Bakeries NV.

Key Players

