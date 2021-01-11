Global Smart Gas Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

Smart Gas market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smart Gas market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Smart Gas market is segmented into

Meter Data Management (MDM)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Geographic Information System (GIS)

Others

Segment by Application, the Smart Gas market is segmented into

Residential

Commercial and Industrial

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Smart Gas market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Smart Gas market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Smart Gas Market Share Analysis

Smart Gas market competitive landscape provides details and data information by manufacturers. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on production capacity, price, revenue of Smart Gas by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on production, revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue, and the production capacity, price, revenue generated in Smart Gas business, the date to enter into the Smart Gas market, Smart Gas product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

ABB Group

Advanced MRF LLC

Badger Meter Inc.

Capgemini S.A.

CGI Group Inc.

Comverge Inc.

Cyan Technology Ltd.

Elster Group GmbH

Itron Inc.

EnerNOC Inc.

General Electric

Master Meter Inc.

MOXA Inc.

Pacific Gas & Electric Company

Quadlogic Meters Canada Inc. (QMC)

Schneider Electric SE

Sensus Metering Systems Inc.

Itron

SmartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH

Southern California Gas Company

Spire Metering Technology

