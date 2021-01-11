January 11, 2021

Global CT Scanner Market Research Report 2020

This report focuses on CT Scanner volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall CT Scanner market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
GE Healthcare
Medtronic
Accuray Incorporated
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd
Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co., Ltd
Carestream Health
Hitachi Ltd, Koning Corporation
Neusoft Corporation
Planmed Oy
Shimadzu Corporation
Canon
Siemens AG

Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan

Segment by Type
High-end Slice CT Scanner
Mid-end Slice CT Scanner
Low-end Slice CT Scanner

Segment by Application
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centers
Research & Academic Institutions
Veterinary Clinics and Hospitals

