Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Neo and Challenger Bank market will register a 41.9%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 16050 million by 2025, from $ 3957.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Neo and Challenger Bank business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Neo and Challenger Bank market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Neo and Challenger Bank, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Neo and Challenger Bank market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Neo and Challenger Bank companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Neobanks

Challenger Banks

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Personal Consumers

Business Organizations

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Atom Bank

Holvi Bank

Movencorp

Fidor Group

N26

Simple Finance Technology

Monzo Bank

Pockit

MyBank (Alibaba Group)

Ubank

Digibank

Jibun

Timo

WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited)

Rocket Bank

Koho Bank

K Bank

Soon Banque

Hello Bank

Jenius

Starling Bank

Tandem Bank

Kakao Bank

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Neo and Challenger Bank market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Neo and Challenger Bank market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Neo and Challenger Bank players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Neo and Challenger Bank with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Neo and Challenger Bank submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

