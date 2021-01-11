Paraffin Market 2020 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Demand, Analysis and Forecasts to 2026

Paraffin Market 2020-2026

Introduction/Report Summary:

This report provides in depth study of “Paraffin Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Paraffin Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Paraffin wax is a white or colourless soft solid, derived from petroleum, coal or oil shale, that consists of a mixture of hydrocarbon molecules containing between twenty and forty carbon atoms.

Global paraffins market is expected to grow over the forecast period, owing to increasing application as a sizing agent within expanding construction and infrastructure industries in emerging nations. Increasing applications in cosmetics industry is also anticipated to augment product demand over coming years.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Paraffinmarket. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Paraffin industry.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Sasol, Shell, ExxonMobil,

Farabi Petrochem

Savita

Nippon Oil

CEPSA

SEOJIN CHEM

Sonneborn

MORESCO

KDOC

Atlas Setayesh Mehr

Gandhar Oil

FPCC

UNICORN

Sovereign

CNPC

Sinopec

ChemChina

Yitai Petro and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Paraffin.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Paraffin is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on Type, the global Paraffin Market is segmented into Fully Refined Paraffin, Semi-refined Paraffin, Crude Paraffin and other

Based on Application, the Paraffin Market is segmented into LAB, Chlorinated Paraffin, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Paraffin in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

Paraffin Market Manufacturers

Paraffin Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Paraffin Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Paraffin Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Paraffin Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Paraffin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Fully Refined Paraffin

1.4.3 Semi-refined Paraffin

1.4.4 Crude Paraffin

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Paraffin Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 LAB

1.5.3 Chlorinated Paraffin

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Paraffin Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Paraffin Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Paraffin Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Paraffin, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Paraffin Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Paraffin Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Paraffin Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Paraffin Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Paraffin Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Paraffin Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

….

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Sasol

12.1.1 Sasol Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sasol Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Sasol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Sasol Paraffin Products Offered

12.1.5 Sasol Recent Development

12.2 Shell

12.2.1 Shell Corporation Information

12.2.2 Shell Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Shell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Shell Paraffin Products Offered

12.2.5 Shell Recent Development

12.3 ExxonMobil

12.3.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

12.3.2 ExxonMobil Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 ExxonMobil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 ExxonMobil Paraffin Products Offered

12.3.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development

12.4 Farabi Petrochem

12.4.1 Farabi Petrochem Corporation Information

12.4.2 Farabi Petrochem Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Farabi Petrochem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Farabi Petrochem Paraffin Products Offered

12.4.5 Farabi Petrochem Recent Development

12.5 Savita

12.5.1 Savita Corporation Information

12.5.2 Savita Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Savita Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Savita Paraffin Products Offered

12.5.5 Savita Recent Development

And more

Continued…

Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

