Fermented Drinks Market, Covid-19 Outbreak, Production, Functions, Trends, Regional Analysis, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Fermented drinks or beverages are witnessing a comeback in the food & beverages industry due to the health benefits offered by them. Non-alcoholic fermented drinks are helpful in restoring and maintaining digestive health as they aid in the healthy growth of beneficial gut bacteria. The market is experiencing a rise in its growth owing to the increasing demand for fermented beverages by high-net-worth-individual (HNWI) population, especially in the developed nations. However, alcoholic fermented drinks are witnessing a threat from carbonated soft drinks prepared using natural ingredients.

The market players are focusing on their R&D activities to launch new and innovative fermented drinks that contain no or very low concentration of alcohol. In addition, the players are also focusing on making such products accessible and visible to the customers, across the globe, owing to the increasing acceptance of non-alcoholic fermented drinks. Moreover, prominent players are acquiring small vendors to expand their product portfolio and global presence. In 2016, PepsiCo. acquired KeVita, which produces pure and organic beverages, with an aim to expand its product range and gain access to the customers of KeVita.

Segmentation:

The global fermented drinks market has been segmented based on source, type, distribution channel, and region.

By source, the global fermented drinks market has been classified as fruits, vegetables, grains, milk, and others.

By type, the global fermented drinks market has been classified as alcoholic, and non-alcoholic. The alcoholic segment is further bifurcated into beer, wine, and others. The non-alcoholic segment is bifurcated into kefir, kombucha, oshikundu, and others.

The global fermented drinks market has also been segregated, on the basis of the distribution channel, into store and non-store. The store segment is further bifurcated into hypermarkets & supermarkets, specialty stores, and others.

The global fermented drinks market has been studied with regard to four key regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The North American fermented drinks market has further been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The European fermented drinks market has been classified as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. The fermented drinks market in Asia-Pacific has been divided into China, India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The fermented drinks market in the rest of the world has been segmented into South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the fermented drinks market during the forecast period. The region’s dominance can be attributed to various factors such as the presence of several market players, increasing HNWI population, and higher inclination of consumers towards alcoholic fermented beverages. The rising awareness regarding health among the European consumers is expected to render a significant share of the market to Europe during the upcoming years. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR due to the changing lifestyle of people and rising population of the region.

Global Fermented Drinks Market, by Source

Fruits

Vegetables

Grains

Milk

Others

Global Fermented Drinks Market, by Type

Alcoholic

Beer

Wine

Others

Non-alcoholic

Kefir

Kombucha

Oshikundu

Others

Global Fermented Drinks Market, by Distribution Channel

Store

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Others

Non-Store

Global Fermented Drinks Market, by Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific



Rest of the World (RoW)

South America

Middle East

Africa

Key Players

Döhler (Germany), Sula Vineyards Pvt. Ltd (India), Puna Noni Naturals (the US), Caldwell Bio Fermentation Canada Inc. (Canada), KeVita, Inc. (California), Lifeway Foods, Inc. (the US), Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), The Kefir Company (New Zealand), Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (Japan), The Coca Cola Company (the US), and Groupe Danone (France) are some of the key players in the global fermented drinks market.

