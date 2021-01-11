Global OTC Drug Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread)

The OTC Drug market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global OTC Drug market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global OTC Drug market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global OTC Drug industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the OTC Drug Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global OTC Drug market covered in Chapter 4:

Cipla Limited

Abbott

Johnson and Johnson

Sun Pharmaceuticals Limited

Dabur India Limited

Emami Limited

Bayer Healthcare AG

GlaxoSmithKline

Piramal Enterprises

Reckitt Benckiser

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the OTC Drug market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Cough, Cold, and Flu Products

Analgesics

Dermatology Products

Gastrointestinal Products

Vitamins, Mineral, and Supplements (VMS)

Weight Loss/Dietary Products

Ophthalmic Products

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the OTC Drug market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Convenience Store

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

