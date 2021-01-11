January 11, 2021

COVID-19 Impact on Global Call Center AI Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Call Center AI status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Call Center AI development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study
IBM (US)
Google (US)
Microsoft (US)
Oracle (US)
SAP (Germany)
AWS (US)
Nuance Communications (US)
Avaya (US)
Haptik (India)
Artificial Solutions (Spain)
Zendesk (US)
Conversica (US)
Rulai (US)
Inbenta Technologies (US)
Kore.ai (US)
EdgeVerve Systems (Infosys) (India)
Pypestream (US)
Avaamo (US)
Talkdesk (US)
NICE inContact (US)
Creative Virtual (UK)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Retail and E-commerce
Telecommunications
Health Care
Media and Entertainment

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Call Center AI status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Call Center AI development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Call Center AI are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

