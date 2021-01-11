Global COVID 19 Impact on Hospital Acquired Infections Market To Witness Increasing Revenue Growth By 2022

Given the wide-reaching effects of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on Hospital Acquired Infections Market, companies are on the lookout for new opportunities to sustain in the coming years. Gain new insights into the market and alternative solutions for keeping production steady in unforeseen circumstances.

Hospital Acquired Infections Market Overview

Global Hospital Acquired Infections Market Size was $23.7 billion in 2016. It is likely to reach $36.16 billion by the end of the forecast period growing at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Hospital acquired infections (HAIs) are also referred to as nosocomial infections. In this kind of infections, the patient acquires additional diseases while receiving cure for surgical or medical conditions. HAIs are probable in all settings of care, including surgical centers, hospitals, long-term care facilities such as rehabilitation facilities and nursing homes, and ambulatory clinics. HAIs are more prevalent in developing countries.

The disease acquired in health care facility must be other than the one for which the patient was admitted. It consists of infections acquired through the facility however symptoms appear after discharge. The occupational infection among staff of the facility also comes under HAI. Hospital acquired infections are widely transmitted through the intensive care unit (ICU), where serious ailments are dealt with. 1 in 10 patients admitted to a hospital or people visiting the healthcare center, will acquire infection. They’re also linked with substantial mortality, hospital costs, and morbidity. As medical care turns more complicated with time, along with increased antibiotic resistance, the cases of HAI are expected to surge rapidly. Fungus, viruses, and bacteria can cause HAIs. Bacteria alone is responsible for 90 percent of these instances. People are known to compromise their immune systems throughout the hospital stay. As a result, they’re more likely to contract a contamination.

Infection can be communicated from another patient, from a staff that may be infected or from the external environment. In certain instances, the source of the infection is hard to determine. There are instances where microorganism originates from the patient’s own skin micro biota, resulting from a critical surgery. WHO states that 8.7% of hospital patients had HAI resulting into 1.4 million patients all over the world.

Factors driving HAI market include patient’s immunity, virulence and nature of the microbial agent, environmental agents, and presence of other diseases. Environmental agents include bacterial presence in crowding, hospitals, humidity, temperature, resistance to drugs, lack of awareness, patient’s age, poor infection control practices, poor training, unhealthy infrastructure, poor regulations, low investment in healthcare, prolonged stay in hospitals, and surge in chronic conditions.

However, increased microbial resistance, counterfeit and spurious products, off label usage of drugs and antiseptics, increased application of glass and ceramics in building materials, extensive market fragmentation, tough competition, penetration of generics, and loss of patent, act as significant restraints to the market growth.

Hospital Acquired Infections Market Segmentation

Worldwide hospital acquired infections market has been segmented based on infection type, method of treatment, and pathogen types. Based on pathogen types, the market has been segmented into bacterial, fungal, and viral. Based on treatment method, the market has been segmented into chemical, radiation, and sterilization. Based on infection type, the market has been segmented into bloodstream infections, urinary tract infections, gastrointestinal infections, respiratory infections, and surgical site infections.

Hospital Acquired Infections Market Regional Analysis

Hospital acquired infection has global presence in the markets such as Europe, the Americas, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. Europe holds the second largest share in the market. It is followed by Asia Pacific which is likely to emerge as a rapidly growing market. The Americas are the largest market for hospital acquired infection. The Middle East & Africa market lacks proper healthcare facilities and has poor hygiene. These factors drive the HAI market in the region.

