COVID-19 Update: Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Blue J Legal, Casetext Inc., Catalyst Repository Systems, eBREVIA, Everlaw, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence industry. Growth of the overall LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Blue J Legal

Casetext Inc.

Catalyst Repository Systems

eBREVIA

Everlaw

FiscalNote

Judicata

Justia

Knomos Knowledge Management Inc.

Lawgeex

Legal Robot Inc.

LEVERTON

LexMachina

Loom Analytics

Luminance Technologies Ltd.

Ravel Law. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market is segmented into

Lawyers

Clients Based on Application LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market is segmented into

Document Management System

Practice and Case Management

Contract Management

IP-Management

Legal Research

Legal Analytics

Cyber Security

Predictive Technology