Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer Market 2020 Market Research Study, Emerging Technologies, Potential of Industry, Global Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Analysis by Forecast to 2025

Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer (RTO) is a kind of air pollution control equipment which is designed to destroy volatile organic compounds (VOCs), hazardous air pollutants (HAPs), and other airborne particulate. In addition, regenerative thermal oxidizers destroy HAPs and VOCs which are generated through industrial exhaust steam and chemical processes.

Furthermore, regenerative thermal oxidizers are industrial equipment used for the treatment of exhaust air and to destroy odor and air toxins, which are discharged in industrial process exhausts.

Regenerative thermal oxidizers are also used to treat different materials such as carbon monoxide (CO), nitrogen oxides (NOx), hydrogen sulfide (H2S) and organic particulate matter (PM).

Global Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer Market – Dynamics

Key Drivers of the Global Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer Market

Rapid industrialization across developed and developing countries has led to the expansion of various industries across the world. Additionally, growing number of industries and production activity is expected to propel the growth of the regenerative thermal oxidizers market in order to reduce greenhouse gases.

Growth of pharmaceutical, automotive, and chemical industry in developing regions is expected to fuel the demand for regenerative thermal oxidizers.

Stringent government regulations for the safety of workers, and laws pertaining to pollution control i.e. HAP (hazardous air pollutants) and VOC (volatile organic compounds), imposed on developed and developing economies are expected to accelerate the growth of the regenerative thermal oxidizer market.

Government initiatives to reduce carbon footprint across the world is encouraging manufacturers of regenerative thermal oxidizers to design energy efficient regenerative thermal oxidizer machines with safety certificates and abatement standards. This in turn is expected to accelerate the growth of the regenerative thermal oxidizer market across the world.

Restraints of the Global Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer Market

Substitutes of regenerative thermal oxidizers such as bio-filters and bio-scrubbers are one of the factors that hampers the demand for regenerative thermal oxidizers across the globe. Besides, low industrial awareness in underdeveloped and developing countries is also a negative factor which can restrain the growth of the regenerative thermal oxidizer market.

Europe to Hold a Major Share of the Global Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer Market

Europe is projected to hold a significant share of the global regenerative thermal oxidizer market during the forecast period due to the increasing number of automotive and chemical manufacturers and rising population that has led to the increase in demand for bakery products.

Asia Pacific holds substantial share of the regenerative thermal oxidizer market due to rapid industrial growth. In addition, growing industrialization and urban population in the region is expected to contribute to the growth of the regenerative thermal oxidizer market.

North America is expected to hold a major share of the regenerative thermal oxidizer market due to growing implementation of pollution control rules and growing environmental concerns across the region.

Increasing manufacturing and industrial activities in South America and Middle East & Africa is expected to accelerate the market for regenerative thermal oxidizers.

Global Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer Market – Competition Landscape

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The global regenerative thermal oxidizer market is highly consolidated, with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 25%–30% of the market share. A few of the key players operating in the global regenerative thermal oxidizer market are listed below:

Air Clear LLC.

Alliance Corporation

Anguil Environmental Systems, Inc.

BD Group Industries, LLC

Biothermica Technologies Inc.

Catalytic Products International

CTP Air Pollution Control

Condorchem Envitech

Eisenmann SE

Filtracni Technika

Formia Emissions Control Oy

Gulf Coast Environmental Systems

Nacah Tech, LLC

SGX Sensortech

Ship and Shore Environmental, Inc.

Taiki-Sha Ltd.

The CMM Group

Thermische Prozesstechnik GmbH

TKS Industrial Company

