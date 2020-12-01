Automated Data Annotation Tool Market 2020 : Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of top Industry Players

Automated Data Annotation Tool Market 2020 : Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of top Industry Players3 min read
Automated data annotation is an automated process of labeling data to make it usable for machine learning and the data includes images (from cars, phones, or medical instruments), text (in English, Spanish, Chinese, or any other language), audio, video, 3D models from MRIs and CAT scans, tabular data, time series data and LIDAR data, RADAR data, or data from other sensors.
One of the major driving factors of an automated data annotation tool is it empowers the company to gain specialized expertise in machine learning. Machine learning based trained AI models or automated applications provide a totally different and seamless experience for end-users. For instance, in virtual assistance, speech recognition technology is used with the help of natural language process to understand the human language and communication.
In terms of region, the global automated data annotation tool market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the automated data annotation tool market during the forecast period due to its strong growth in machine learning and its applicability in many devices.
The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to moderately impact the global automated data annotation tool market for a short-term period. Lockdown and slow growth during this period has reduced the amount of expenditure and investment in this technology.
Global Automated Data Annotation Tool Market: Segmentation
The global automated data annotation tool market can be segmented based on:
- Type
- Application
- Region
Global Automated Data Annotation Tool Market, by Type
Based on type, the global automated data annotation tool market can be divided into:
- Text Annotation Tool
- Image Annotation Tool
- Other
Global Automated Data Annotation Tool Market, by Application
In terms of application, the global automated data annotation tool market can be segregated into:
- Commercial
- Personal
Regional analysis of the global automated data annotation tool market includes:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Spain
- Nordics
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
