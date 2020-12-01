Automated Data Annotation Tool Market 2020 : Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of top Industry Players

Automated data annotation is an automated process of labeling data to make it usable for machine learning and the data includes images (from cars, phones, or medical instruments), text (in English, Spanish, Chinese, or any other language), audio, video, 3D models from MRIs and CAT scans, tabular data, time series data and LIDAR data, RADAR data, or data from other sensors.

One of the major driving factors of an automated data annotation tool is it empowers the company to gain specialized expertise in machine learning. Machine learning based trained AI models or automated applications provide a totally different and seamless experience for end-users. For instance, in virtual assistance, speech recognition technology is used with the help of natural language process to understand the human language and communication.

In terms of region, the global automated data annotation tool market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the automated data annotation tool market during the forecast period due to its strong growth in machine learning and its applicability in many devices.

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to moderately impact the global automated data annotation tool market for a short-term period. Lockdown and slow growth during this period has reduced the amount of expenditure and investment in this technology.

Global Automated Data Annotation Tool Market: Segmentation

The global automated data annotation tool market can be segmented based on:

Type

Application

Region

Global Automated Data Annotation Tool Market, by Type

Based on type, the global automated data annotation tool market can be divided into:

Text Annotation Tool

Image Annotation Tool

Other

Global Automated Data Annotation Tool Market, by Application

In terms of application, the global automated data annotation tool market can be segregated into:

Commercial

Personal

Regional analysis of the global automated data annotation tool market includes:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Russia Italy Spain Nordics Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Singapore Malaysia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



