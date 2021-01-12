January 12, 2021

Light Field Imaging and Display Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Industry Report 2020 | Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis: Lytro, Avegant, FoVI 3D, Japan Display Inc (JDI), OTOY, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Light Field Imaging and Display Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Light Field Imaging and Display market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Light Field Imaging and Display industry. Growth of the overall Light Field Imaging and Display market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19: 

Light Field Imaging and Display Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Light Field Imaging and Display industry.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Light Field Imaging and Display market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Light Field Imaging and Display market segmented on the basis of Product Type: 

  • Imaging Solution
  • Display

    Light Field Imaging and Display market segmented on the basis of Application: 

  • Health Care
  • Defense
  • Media
  • Building
  • Industry
  • Others

    The major players profiled in this report include: 

  • Lytro
  • Avegant
  • FoVI 3D
  • Japan Display Inc (JDI)
  • OTOY
  • Light Field Lab
  • Holografika
  • Lumii
  • Raytrix
  • Leia
  • NVIDIA
  • Toshiba
  • Ricoh Innovations

    Industrial Analysis of Light Field Imaging and Display Market:

    Regional Coverage of the Light Field Imaging and Display Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and the Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

