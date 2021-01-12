Antimicrobial Textiles Market 2020-2027: Unitika Trading, BioCote Ltd, Vestagen Protective Technologies

The Global Antimicrobial Textiles market report published covers detailed insights of the market along with the growth of the market according to region and countries. The report provides the value to the market with the historic period from 2015-2018 present 2019 and forecast 2020-2027.

The global Antimicrobial Textiles market report provides in-depth analysis of the factors impacting the growth of target market along with insights on the aspects that create opportunities for player in order to survive the competitive market. The report provides the business outlook of the major player with their business overview, product portfolio, revenue by segment and region. It covers a detailed analysis in the key strategies adopted by the players in order to gain a business upfront against other competitors. The globe market report by region is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

The published report provides valuable information on the revenue, consumption and production of the particular product in the market. The report provide data related to marketing strategies, marketing channels, and market positioning that is expected to help enterprises for strategic decision making. In addition, it also explains the current scenario and ongoing trend in the market along with revenue generation opportunities for players.

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

The global Antimicrobial Textiles market data is gathered through extensive secondary and primary research and with the help of industry experts the data is validated and compiled in report that constitutes valuable such as pricing analysis, cost structure analysis, revenue share, and production share by manufactures. It also provides information related to various government regulation, new product launches and recent advancements on global level.

The information provided in the report is expected to help players in making decision related to establishment of new manufacturing units, strategic business merger and acquisition, and joint ventures. It provides data of the key raw materials, key suppliers of raw materials, and the market concentration rate of raw materials.

Segment by Type

Synthetic Organic Compounds

Bio-based

Other

Segment by Application

Apparel

Medical

Other Wearables

The major vendors covered:

BASF

Dow

Sanitized Ag

Lonza Group AG

Microban International

Sciessent LLC

Milliken Chemical

PurThread Technologies

Unitika Trading

BioCote Ltd

Vestagen Protective Technologies

Trevira GmbH

Herculite Products

LifeThreads LLC

Major Points From Table Of Content

Global Antimicrobial Textiles Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Antimicrobial Textiles Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 Synthetic Organic Compounds

1.3.3 Bio-based

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Antimicrobial Textiles Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Apparel

1.4.3 Medical

1.4.4 Other Wearables

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Antimicrobial Textiles Production Value 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Antimicrobial Textiles Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Antimicrobial Textiles Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Antimicrobial Textiles Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.2.1 Global Antimicrobial Textiles Market Size CAGR of Key Regions

2.2.2 Global Antimicrobial Textiles Market Share of Key Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Antimicrobial Textiles Capacity by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Global Antimicrobial Textiles Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Antimicrobial Textiles Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Antimicrobial Textiles Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Antimicrobial Textiles Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Antimicrobial Textiles Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Antimicrobial Textiles Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Antimicrobial Textiles Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Antimicrobial Textiles Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type

4.1.1 Synthetic Organic Compounds Production and Production Value (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Bio-based Production and Production Value (2014-2019)

4.1.3 Other Production and Production Value (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Antimicrobial Textiles Production Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Antimicrobial Textiles Production Value Market Share by Type

4.4 Antimicrobial Textiles Ex-factory Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Antimicrobial Textiles Consumption by Application

6 Production by Regions

6.1 Global Antimicrobial Textiles Production (History Data) by Regions 2014-2019

6.2 Global Antimicrobial Textiles Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 United States

6.3.1 United States Antimicrobial Textiles Production Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.3.2 United States Antimicrobial Textiles Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.3.3 Key Players in United States

6.3.4 United States Antimicrobial Textiles Import & Export

6.4 European Union

6.4.1 European Union Antimicrobial Textiles Production Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.4.2 European Union Antimicrobial Textiles Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.4.3 Key Players in European Union

6.4.4 European Union Antimicrobial Textiles Import & Export

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Antimicrobial Textiles Production Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.5.2 China Antimicrobial Textiles Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019

6.5.3 Key Players in China

6.5.4 China Antimicrobial Textiles Import & Export

6.6 Rest of World

6.6.1 Japan

6.6.2 Korea

6.6.3 India

6.6.4 Southeast Asia

7 Antimicrobial Textiles Consumption by Regions

7.1 Global Antimicrobial Textiles Consumption (History Data) by Regions

7.2 United States

7.2.1 United States Antimicrobial Textiles Consumption by Type

7.2.2 United States Antimicrobial Textiles Consumption by Application

7.3 European Union

7.3.1 European Union Antimicrobial Textiles Consumption by Type

7.3.2 European Union Antimicrobial Textiles Consumption by Application

7.4 China

7.4.1 China Antimicrobial Textiles Consumption by Type

7.4.2 China Antimicrobial Textiles Consumption by Application

7.5 Rest of World

7.5.1 Rest of World Antimicrobial Textiles Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Rest of World Antimicrobial Textiles Consumption by Application

7.5.1 Japan

7.5.2 Korea

7.5.3 India

7.5.4 Southeast Asia

8 Company Profiles

8.1 BASF

8.1.1 BASF Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.1.3 Production and Revenue of Antimicrobial Textiles

8.1.4 Antimicrobial Textiles Product Introduction

8.1.5 BASF Recent Development

8.2 Dow

8.2.1 Dow Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.2.3 Production and Revenue of Antimicrobial Textiles

8.2.4 Antimicrobial Textiles Product Introduction

8.2.5 Dow Recent Development

8.3 Sanitized Ag

8.3.1 Sanitized Ag Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.3.3 Production and Revenue of Antimicrobial Textiles

8.3.4 Antimicrobial Textiles Product Introduction

8.3.5 Sanitized Ag Recent Development

8.4 Lonza Group AG

8.4.1 Lonza Group AG Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.4.3 Production and Revenue of Antimicrobial Textiles

8.4.4 Antimicrobial Textiles Product Introduction

8.4.5 Lonza Group AG Recent Development

8.5 Microban International

8.5.1 Microban International Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.5.3 Production and Revenue of Antimicrobial Textiles

8.5.4 Antimicrobial Textiles Product Introduction

8.5.5 Microban International Recent Development

8.6 Sciessent LLC

8.6.1 Sciessent LLC Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.6.3 Production and Revenue of Antimicrobial Textiles

8.6.4 Antimicrobial Textiles Product Introduction

8.6.5 Sciessent LLC Recent Development

8.7 Milliken Chemical

8.7.1 Milliken Chemical Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.7.3 Production and Revenue of Antimicrobial Textiles

8.7.4 Antimicrobial Textiles Product Introduction

8.7.5 Milliken Chemical Recent Development

8.8 PurThread Technologies

8.8.1 PurThread Technologies Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.8.3 Production and Revenue of Antimicrobial Textiles

8.8.4 Antimicrobial Textiles Product Introduction

8.8.5 PurThread Technologies Recent Development

8.9 Unitika Trading

8.9.1 Unitika Trading Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.9.3 Production and Revenue of Antimicrobial Textiles

8.9.4 Antimicrobial Textiles Product Introduction

8.9.5 Unitika Trading Recent Development

8.10 BioCote Ltd

8.10.1 BioCote Ltd Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.10.3 Production and Revenue of Antimicrobial Textiles

8.10.4 Antimicrobial Textiles Product Introduction

8.10.5 BioCote Ltd Recent Development

8.11 Vestagen Protective Technologies

8.12 Trevira GmbH

8.13 Herculite Products

8.14 LifeThreads LLC

…

