Virtual Private Cloud Market Share, Global Industry Size, Growth, Demand, Segment, Statistics & Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

The increased availability of public cloud infrastructure by providers is expected to increase the implementation of virtual private cloud. The escalated implementation of virtual private clouds in small and medium enterprises and large enterprises is expected to strengthen the growth of the market in the forecast period. Furthermore, factors such as inexpensive disaster recovery solutions and uncomplicated installation are expected to further provide opportunities for growth in the virtual private cloud market.

The growing need to operate in an isolated section of the cloud infrastructures globally is expected to spur the demand for virtual private cloud. Market reports linked to information and communication technology industry have been offered by Market Research Future which makes reports on other industry verticals that aims to study the current market scenarios better. The market is projected to accomplish revenues worth USD 50 Billion while expanding at a CAGR of 26% in the duration of the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of virtual private cloud market includes regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been detected that the North American region is estimated to account for the largest share of the market followed by the European region, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to develop at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period. The foremost growth in virtual private cloud market observed in North America is attributed to the technical advancements and the presence of a well-established infrastructure in the region.

Segmentation:

The segmental analysis of the virtual private cloud market is carried out on the basis of delivery model, organization size, region and vertical. The segmentation of the delivery model segment of the virtual private cloud market comprises of software delivery model, infrastructure delivery model, platform delivery model, and others. On the basis of organization size, the virtual private cloud market is segmented into small & medium businesses (SMBs), small medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. On the basis of vertical, the virtual private cloud market is segmented into manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, media & entertainment, government, IT & telecommunication, and others. The regions counted in the virtual private cloud market are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World.

Competitive Analysis

The market competitors find themselves in a promising position with the capacity to handle the pace of change. The contestants are dynamically addressing the challenges to growth and are creating strategies that can have the best overall effect on the market’s development. The competitive outlook for the market is projected to diversify extensively in the coming period. The developments in the market are likely to be fuelled by the rise in investments and product inventions. The market influencers are taking an interest in the making of strong value chains that can yield increased profits. The prospects for growth in the market have ample room for growth in the forecast period. The perceived propensity for the market’s growth has improved following the accessibility to positive aspects in the market.

The eminent contenders in the virtual private cloud market globally are HP (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), NetApp, Inc. (U.S.), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), VMware, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Red Hat, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Industry Updates:

Feb 2019 Westpac is establishing a virtual private cloud on Microsoft Azure, which will become an infrastructure option in its hybrid platform-as-a-service or HPaaS. The HPaaS is in due course anticipated to host between 60 and 70 percent of workloads on any private or public cloud, with the remnants to stay hosted on-premises. Clients will also soon be presented with a second infrastructure choice, in the type of the Azure-based virtual private cloud.

Feb 2019 Equifax is implementing a common data fabric built on Google Cloud Platform’s virtual private cloud environment; moving customer-supporting services and applications to a cloud native, public cloud environment; and moving corporate applications to SaaS services and the public cloud.

