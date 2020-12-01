Casein and Caseinates Market Outlook 2020-2025: Size, Share and Industry Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Casein and Caseinates Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global casein and caseinates market reached a value of US$ 3 Billion in 2019. Casein is a protein found in the milk produced by all mammals, such as cows, goats, yaks, buffaloes, sheep and humans. On the other hand, caseinates are the soluble salts of acid casein, which are extremely functional and versatile proteins with multiple applications.

Casein and caseinates supply the necessary amino acids to make the muscles stronger and improve teeth health. These health benefits have increased their demand across the globe. Apart from this, they have high texturing capacity, melting properties, good emulsification and water absorption capacity. Besides this, the shelf-life of casein and caseinates is high due to which they can be easily transported from one place to another. As a result, they are widely utilized in the preparation of functional foods and beverages, baby food, infant formula, and sports nutrition products. Furthermore, they find applications in various other industries, such as adhesives, paper and cardboard coating, plastics, paints, and leather tanning, on account of their fast-drying, water-soluble and adhesive properties. In the healthcare industry, hydrolyzed casein is used for clinical applications, owing to its solubility, enzymatic digestion and high nutritional value. These factors are expected to have a significant impact on the growth of the industry across the globe. Looking forward by IMARC group, market value is further expected to reach a figure of more than US$ 4 Billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Casein Rennet Casein Acid Casein

Caseinates Calcium Caseinates Sodium Caseinates Speciality Caseinates



Market Breakup by Function:

Emulsification

Stabilizing

Foaming

Rheology Agents

Viscosity Enhancers

Market Breakup by Application:

Food Applications

Non-Food Applications

Currently, food applications dominate the market, holding the largest share.

Market Region Summary:

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, Europe is the biggest market, accounting for the majority of the global share.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being:

Amco Proteins

Arla Foods AMBA

Armor Proteins

Bhole Baba Dairy Industries Ltd

Charotar Casein Company

Clarion Casein Ltd

Dilac SA

DE CV

EPI Ingredients

Erie Foods international Inc

Fonterra

FrieslandCampina

Glanbia Plc

Kerry Ingredients

Kerui Dairy Products Development Co.Ltd

Lactoprot

Tatua Co-Operative Dairy Company Ltd.

Venus Casein Products

Westland Milk Products

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

