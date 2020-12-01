Edutainment Centers Market 2020 Emerging Factors, Segments, Sales, Profits and Future Outlook till 2023

Edutainment is not just about a simple combination of education and entertainment, but the recent concept has opened a world of possibilities in ‘learning through leisure’ for kids and adults alike. Societies in numerous regions of the developed as well as developing knowledge-based world have been showing rising interest in edutainment centers market. Advances made in computer-augmented learning has made these centers acting as enabler for preschool children more freedom to learn through play. They are also sometimes called pay-for-play, and parents in urban areas in developing economies are keen to test the leaning potential of edutainment centers.

The study on the edutainment centers market strives to assess the revenue potential, both quantitatively and qualitatively. The latter analysis hovers around offering insights into the key growth drivers and impediments, trends and opportunities, and the technological advances that drive the strides of the edutainment centers market.

The dynamics of the edutainment market has been increasingly driven by the growing evidence of better learning outcomes in the concept of ‘learning through leisure’. As a result, numerous underlying methods and evolved and educationalists are urging parents and guardians of kids to join edutainment centers. With great hopes heaped on their wards to get weaned on knowledge-based world, edutainment centers are soon to get mainstreamed in childhood learning curriculum. This will expand the horizon of edutainment centers market.

Increasing trend of parents and guardians taking their children and wards to edutainment centers also help drive the evolution of the edutainment centers market. These centers have earned a huge interest for another reason: as a place to promote physical activity for kids and toddlers. Proponents of these centers are focusing squarely on ensuring a safe environment for their kids, attracting more parents to become a part of the edutainment centers market. These parents are showing a healthy attitude toward forms of learning that are prevalent in most of the edutainment centers.

Some of the well-entrenched industry players looking for consolidating their positions in the edutainment centers market are Time Out Group, KidsSTOP, Plabo, The Harlem Edutainment Company, Vacation Edutainment, Scarlett Entertainment, LegoLand Discovery, and EXPLORiT Kindercity Volketswil.

The developed world has been witnessed private players in the education industry taking intense interest. They are trying new edutainment concepts, both as a way to bridge the gap what public education has left out also to improve learning outcomes of children and adults considerably. Such trends have expanded the revenue generation potential of regions such as Europe and North America. Countries in Asia are also not lagging in climbing on to the bandwagon. Growing spending by private sector on learning centers has helped fuel the opportunities in the regional market.

