Silicon Wafer Reclaim Industry To Acquire Increasing Research Investments By 2024 (SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19)

The sudden challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 are captured effectively to exhibit the long term growth projections in the MRFR report on Silicon Wafer Reclaim Industry. The growth sectors of the Silicon Wafer Reclaim Industry are identified with precision for a better growth perspective.

In the 21st century, a silicon wafer is a regular lexicon. However, if you are a computer or smartphone owner, then it indicates that you are certainly taking advantage of it.

Silicon wafer is an important component of integrated circuits. Silicon one of the abundantly found element on the planet Earth. It is highly popular due to its semiconductor properties, hence widely used in the consumer electronic sector. Horizontal gradient freeze method, the vertical bridgeman method, the horizontal bridgeman method, the vertical gradient freeze, and Czochralski pulling method are methods of silicon fabrication. The intentional addition of dopants can upend silicon purity, thereby preparing it to cater to the intended purpose. These dopants are impurities that alter electrical properties of silicon. Some generally used dopants are boron, nitrogen, aluminum, indium, and gallium. Thus, silicon in integrated circuits serves the required purpose of the incorporated electronics arrangement. A silicon wafer has a thin slice of the semiconductor material, silicon, and serve as the substrate for the fabrication of microelectronic devices.

The primary use of silicon wafer is in the production of integrated circuits that can different gadgets that the modern society uses on regular basis. Laptops, PC, and smartphones are just some of those silicon wafer technology dependent products. Tested overtime, silicon has proved to be the most stable option in semiconductors. Sensors in solar cells and tire pressure sensor systems are other application of silicon wafers that can extensively absorb sunlight photons to generate electricity. A plethora of application of silicon wafer is also making its consumers rethink silicon wafer usage. As customer are making smart decision, the silicon wafer reclaims are observed to surge, as they meet required utility standards.

Market Research Future (MRFR), a booming market research firm, in its latest “Global Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market” report, throws light on key drivers and potential threats of the market. An elaborate study on impact of key players on the market is also mentioned in the report. MRFR findings reveal that the worldwide silicon wafer reclaims market is expected to thrive at 16.55 percent CAGR across the assessment period. In 2018, MRFR recorded the market at a valuation of USD 502.50 million. By 2024, the silicon wafer market is expected to touch USD 1,254.04 million. The silicon wafer reclaim market 2020 expansion can be attributed to the high cost of virgin wafers, rise in the demand of low-cost but effective consumer electronics, and disruptive technologies. On the other hand, lack of cognizance regarding reclaim services and the introduction of new semiconductor suitable and stable material for manufacturing are factors that can hinder the expansion of the silicon wafer reclaim market in the near future.

Sorting, lapping and grinding, stripping, cleaning, polishing, and inspection are some steps in silicon wafer reclaiming. The ease of execution of these steps can also support the expansion of the silicon wafer reclaim market. Silicon wafers of diameter, 150 MM, 300 MM, and 200 MM are available, out of which 300mm wafers are largely reclaimed. Alongside, in the past five years, 200mm diameter wafers were largely used in MEMS circuits and optoelectronic devices. This brings to numerous applications of silicon wafers and appliances that largely use reclaimed silicon wafers are solar cells, followed by integrated circuits and photoelectric cells. These factors indicate a prosperous fate of the global silicon reclaim market across in the foreseeable future. The Asia Pacific region is likely to stay ahead of the growth curve due to the rapid development of the electronic industry in Thailand, India, China, South Korea, and Taiwan.

