Rising Popularity of Online Gaming in APAC to Expand Wi-Fi Adapter Card Market Trends (SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19)

The sudden challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 are captured effectively to exhibit the long term growth projections in the MRFR report on Wi-Fi Adapter Card Market Trends. The growth sectors of the Wi-Fi Adapter Card Market Trends are identified with precision for a better growth perspective.

The Wi-Fi adapter card market 2020 is supposed to gain much popularity with the rising awareness about the developments of the wireless communications technology. Wi-Fi adapters are used to establish connections between computers and internet or other devices. These are electronic devices and are projected to thrive on advancing technologies in the years to come. The assessment offered by Market Research Future (MRFR) suggests that the global Wi-Fi adapter card market is set to mark 6.6% CAGR over the review period 2019 to 2024. This report by MRFR further asserts that the estimated earnings of the market are projected to reach USD 5,282.7 Mn by 2024 rising from USD 3,452.1 Mn in 2018.

These adapters eliminate the use of wires, which makes it convenient to use. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the growth of the Wi-Fi adapter card market in the upcoming years. The product has already gained popularity on account of its wireless feature, thus, in order to expand the customer base, market players are poised to invest in advancing technologies. Product development and launches are poised to lead the proliferation of the WiFi adapter card market in the upcoming years. Also, rising applications of the product are poised to influence the market positively.

The Wi-Fi adapter card market size is poised to grow over the next couple of years due to rising population exhibiting increasing demand. This demand is further poised to be backed by increasing income levels, thus, catalyzing expansion of the Wi-Fi adapter card market. Markey players are advancing the product lines with the introduction of fast-speed products. This is expected to bear a positive impact on the proliferation of the Wi-Fi adapter card market in the forthcoming years. Increasing installation of smart devices, especially for residential application, is also projected to accelerate revenue creation in the market on the global front. The digitization plans executed by the governments are anticipated to further drive the growth of the Wi-Fi adapter card market.

APAC to Lead the Global Market by Capitalizing On Growth of Online Gaming Industry

The geographical analysis of the global Wi-Fi adapter card market has been covered in this assessment. Key regional segments of the market are – North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), South America, and Europe. These regional segments are sub-segmented and analyzed on the basis of countries. Asia-Pacific is assessed to hold the forefront position in the global market. It is primarily due to the growth of the online gaming industry in countries such as Japan and South Korea. Also, the growth rate of the media & entertainment industry is on rise in the region. It is also supposed to drive Wi-Fi adapter card market growth in the region. North America, on the other side, is assessed to expand at a higher CAGR than any other regional segment.

Share Analysis of Key Players:

In order to understand the growth trajectory of the market, it is essential to understand the developments led by the key players. It becomes more crucial when technological innovations play a pivotal role in the development of the global market. In this market, new players are also supposed to enter due to the rising investments by angel investors in tech startups. To stay ahead of the curve, existing players are presumed to resort to approaches such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, etc. Organic approaches such as product launches and developments are also prognosticated to spur competitiveness in the Wi-Fi adapter card market.

