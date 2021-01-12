Global Kids’ Smartwatch Market 2025 – SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19 Analysis A New Age Revolution in IT Solutions

The sudden challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 are captured effectively to exhibit the long term growth projections in the MRFR report on Global Kids’ Smartwatch Market. The growth sectors of the Global Kids’ Smartwatch Market are identified with precision for a better growth perspective.

The global kids’ smartwatch market is expected to reach USD 1,002.4 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 14.76% during the forecast period. Market Research Future (MRFR) in its report envelops segmentations and drivers to provide a better glimpse of the market in the coming years.

Competitive Analysis

The key players of the global Kids’ Smartwatch market are Fitbit, Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), VTech Holdings Limited (Hong Kong), Garmin Ltd (Switzerland), Doki Technologies (Hong Kong), JOY FamilyTech, Inc. (California), Shenzhen Continental Wireless Co., Ltd (China), Omate Inc. (China), Franciscan Solutions Private Limited (India), KD Group (Spain), SIBYL WORLD SDN BHD (China), TickTalk (US), among others.

In July 2019, Doki Technologies launched DokiPal—a 4G LTE smartwatch for kids featuring AI voice assistant, video calling, and location tracking. The watch is water-resistant and includes a fitness tracking leaderboard. It is also compatible with iOS and Android devices to enable parents to communicate with their kids and track their activities remotely.

In January 2019, JOY partnered with Pfizer Mexico to distribute the Octopus Watch, to children in Mexico living with chronic health conditions such as growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The watch is capable of alerting patients to take daily medications in an interactive way.

In May 2019, Abardeen launched a 3-in-1 Modular Gizmo for kids—Novus. The wearable device is a combination of phone, smartwatch, and home assistant to allow children to safely use the Internet and stay connected with their parents.

In November 2018, JOY Familytech Inc. developed an AI-powered coaching platform—the Octopus Watch Motion Edition Combo—to encourage healthy habits and motivates kids to stay active with its new fitness tracker.

Segmental Analysis

The global kids’ smartwatch market has been segmented based on type, product, application, and region.

Based on type, the market has been classified as functional type and smart type. The functional type segment accounted for the larger market share of in 2018, with a market value of USD 218.5 million; it is expected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on product, the market has been segmented into integrated and standalone. The integrated segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018, with a market value of USD 221.0 million; it is expected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market has been segmented 7–12 Years Old and 0–6 Years Old. The 7–12 years old segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018, with a market value of USD 248.2 million; it is expected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period

