The Global Dimmers Industry Is Expected to Grow Significantly By 2025. (SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19)

The sudden challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 are captured effectively to exhibit the long term growth projections in the MRFR report on Dimmers Industry. The growth sectors of the Dimmers Industry are identified with precision for a better growth perspective.

According to Market Research Future, the global dimmers market has been segmented based on type, control, product, connectivity, application, and region.

The developing wireless communications and IoT technologies are offering new opportunities in dimmers market. Wireless dimmers are rapidly becoming the preferred technology for lighting control in large-scale networked lighting systems. Integrating wireless technology with lighting facilitates communication with fixtures, sensors, and switches. Development in wireless standards such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or IEEE 802.11, 3G/4G cellular, Ultra-Wide Band, Zigbee, Sigfox, and Li-Fi has offered seamless and secure connectivity to various applications.

By type, the dimmers market has been segmented into universal, incandescent/halogen, electronic low voltage (ELV), magnetic low voltage (MLV), high wattage dimmers, and others. Among these type of dimmers, high wattage dimmers segment dominated the market in 2018. However, electronic low voltage (ELV) segment is expected to show the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By control, the dimmers market has been segmented into single-pole dimming, three-way dimming, and others. Single-pole dimming has been widely used across the residential sector for dimming controls and was, therefore, the dominating segment in 2018. However, as the adoption and affordability of dimmers increase, three-way dimming is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By product, the dimmers market has been segmented into slide, rotary, toggle, touch, tabletop, and others. Rotary and slide segment dominated the dimmers market by product in 2018 respectively. Their growth is mainly due to their ease of access and usability. However, touch segment is expected to show the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By connectivity, the dimmers market has been segmented into wired dimmers and wireless dimmers. Wireless dimmers segment dominated the dimmers market by connectivity and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By application, the dimmers market has been segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. Residential segment is at present the dominating segment in dimmers market and also expected to show the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, the dimmers market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe being one of the earliest adopters of lighting controls system and LEDs is expected to dominate the dimmers market throughout the forecast period. North America closely follows Europe and Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players in the dimmers market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are Acuity Brands Inc (US), Hubbell Control Solutions (US), Signify (Philips Lighting) (Netherlands), Lutron Electronics Inc (US), Leviton Manufacturing Company Inc (US), OSRAM Licht AG (Germany), Cooper Controls (Eaton) (Ireland), ABB Limited (Sweden), Cree Inc (US), GE Lighting (US), LSI Industries Inc (US), Echelon Corporation (US), Caribe Corporation (US), and Gardasoft Vision Ltd (UK). These players contribute significantly to market growth. Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 35–40% in the dimmers market.

