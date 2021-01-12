Laser Projectors Market is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate By 2025 (SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19)

The sudden challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 are captured effectively to exhibit the long term growth projections in the MRFR report on Laser Projectors Market. The growth sectors of the Laser Projectors Market are identified with precision for a better growth perspective.

For the purpose of this study, the global laser projector market has been segmented on the basis of illumination type, resolution, vertical, and region.

By illumination type, the global laser projector market has been segmented into laser phosphor, hybrid, RGB laser, laser diode, and others. The laser phosphor segment is expected to dominate the global laser projector market since this type of projectors provides illumination of approximately 15,000–25,000 lumens which is ideal for applications in museums, educational events, government departments, and movie theaters. On the other hand, the RGB laser segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the demand for high resolution and high-quality images by the media and entertainment industry.

By resolution, the global laser projector market has been segmented into XGA (1024 x 768 pixels), WXGA (1280 x 800 pixels), HD (1920 x 1080 pixels), 4K (4096 x 2160 pixels), and others. The HD segment is expected to dominate the global market as the maintenance costs of these projectors is less and hence, is highly preferred by consumers. Moreover, the 4K segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period since the market is experiencing several technological advancements to offer better resolution and image quality.

Based on vertical, the global laser projector market has been segmented into retail, media & entertainment, healthcare, education, industrial, and others. The media & entertainment segment is expected to dominate the global market since the segment has witnessed rapid adoption of RGB laser projectors. On the other hand, the education segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the adoption of laser projectors in several educational institutes to promote smart education.

By region, the global laser projector market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Among these, Asia-Pacific dominated the laser projector market with the largest market share in 2018. The regional market has registered high adoption of laser projectors in amusement parks, stadiums, and other government and public places. Moreover, technological advancements in Japan and South Korea have accelerated the demand for laser projectors in the region. However, the North American region is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to increasing consumer awareness to adopt laser projectors over lamp-based projectors.

Key Players

The key players in the Laser Projector market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are Microchip Technology, Inc. (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Arm Limited (UK), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Intel Corporation (US), Micron Technology, Inc. (US), SK Hynix, Inc. (South Korea), Crocus Technology (US), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (US), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), and Everspin Technologies, Inc. (US). These players contribute a significant share in the growth of Laser Projector market.

