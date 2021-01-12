Demand for Embedded SRAMs in the Static Random Access Memory Market Share to Soar (SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19)

The sudden challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 are captured effectively to exhibit the long term growth projections in the MRFR report on Static Random Access Memory Market Share. The growth sectors of the Static Random Access Memory Market Share are identified with precision for a better growth perspective.

The static random access memory market 2020 was worth USD 389.3 million in the year 2018 and exhibits the potential to touch a valuation of USD 527 Million by 2025-end. Between 2019 and 2025 (forecast period), industry experts believe that the market expansion rate can be 4.45%.

Introduction to Static Random Access Memory

Static random access memory refers to random access memory or RAM that stores bits of data in its memory, as long as there is power backup. Dynamic RAM or DRAM stores the data bits in cells that comprise capacitor as well as transistor, whereas SRAM does not require periodical refreshment. The latter offers faster access to data and is utilized for a computer’s cache memory, in addition to being a crucial part of the RAM digital-to-analog converter available on a video card.

Few characteristics including power efficiency and higher bandwidth make SRAMs the perfect component of electronic appliances such as digital cameras, electronics user interfaces and cell phones. SRAMs’s general uses include computers, workstations; routers as well as various other peripheral equipment like CPU register files, CPU (central processing unit) caches, hard disk buffers, and router buffers among others. Printers along with LCD screens also make massive use of SRAM in order to store the preview of the image that is displayed or printed.

Static Random Access Memory Market Growth Scope

The static random access memory market growth has been quite apparent in recent years, backed by favorable factors like the emergence of next generation networks and the mounting need for top quality network applications. Some other important growth boosters in the industry include the rapidly expanding market for cellular RAM, escalating demand for faster cache memory, and the soaring demand for efficient performance and power tuning.

The amplified demand as well as applications of embedded SRAMs, paired with the soaring demand for faster cache memories also yields great results for the SRAM market. Faster switching time along with high endurance and power efficiency compared to the traditional types of RAM, and the continuous surge in application areas also induce market expansion across the globe.

Some lucrative opportunities in the market include the fast emergence of flexible electronics and neural networks. The cellular RAM industry is advancing at a significant pace owing to the rising use of SRAM in various cellular devices. Very soon, SRAMs can replace the flash memory market, offering a huge opportunity to the industry players.

Consumer Electronics to Emerge as a Significant End-User

With the rapidly mounting demand for cellular RAM and the expanding application base of SRAM in cellular devices, the market is all set to exhibit high growth potential during the projected timeframe. Flash memory is increasingly being replaced by SRAMs, which can be leveraged by the manufacturers for their benefit and growth in the market. The rapid surge in the sales of smartphones can boost the demand for mobile SRAMs, which means that smartphones can be a significant revenue-generating source within the mobile SRAM market.

The increasing need for fast-speed performance has led to the substantial increase in the demand for consumer electronics as the latter offers highly memory density as well as processing power. Equipped with next gen technologies like AI, big data analytics and IoT, SRAM possesses the ability fulfill the needs associated with the memory density and processing speeds in the consumer electronics industry. This along with the use of advanced technologies can help store huge amount of data generally generated in the industry.

