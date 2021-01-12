Edutainment Market Trends To Be Spurred By An Increasing Use Base Globally (SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19)

The sudden challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 are captured effectively to exhibit the long term growth projections in the MRFR report on Edutainment Market Trends. The growth sectors of the Edutainment Market Trends are identified with precision for a better growth perspective.

The global edutainment market has gained momentum at a steady rate with an increased focus on the educational curriculum. The insights into the industry of information and communication technology are advanced by Market Research Future, which concentrates on reports on industry verticals that review the market options for growth. An income level worth USD 10.11 billion is expected to attain by 2025, with the backing of a CAGR of 11.61 %.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental evaluation of the edutainment market is conducted on the basis of service type, end-user, and region. On the basis of service type, the edutainment market is segmented into interactive/participatory service and non-interactive/spectator service. Based on the end-users, the edutainment market is segmented into schools, individuals and universities. On the basis of revenue type, the edutainment market is segmented into advertising, ticket fees and partnership. Based on the region, the edutainment market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Middle East, North America, Europe, Africa and South America.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional appraisal of the edutainment market encompasses regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle East, North America, Europe, Africa and South America. The edutainment market has established a strong presence in the North American region. This region is accountable for several games and shows which are generated especially for their educational importance. The European region has embraced the concept of edutainment completely which is an exceptional market for all types of edutainment services with several partnerships with private and public schools as well as various universities. The Asia-Pacific has emerged as a principal market for edutainment and also has the top number of smart device consumers and a huge pre-adult population, which is responsible for the market’s growth. The incidence of several edutainment companies and very robust educational contests is additionally helping in the development of the edutainment market. The region has a lot of market latent owing to the enormous percentage of young persons and the slow diffusion of smart devices. The South American regional market is lesser, but it offers a fabulous benefit owing to the usage of Spanish in most of its countries, making it simple to invent apps and games.

Competitive Analysis

The need to keep the market practices in sync with the environmental concerns that are looming is expected to promote the overall sustainability of the market. The upturn in the performance of domestic markets is expected to have a favorable impression on the growth of the market. The ability to successfully satisfy the demand forces will require the industry to excel in several areas. the variation of the workforce can enable the successful implementation of growth strategies in the market. It is also noted that the cooperation by the governments around the world in terms of relaxation of several barriers and the institution of constructive strategies is expected to put the market on a track for unparalleled development. The limitations in the market are constantly being studied so that breakthroughs to remove them can be undertaken.

