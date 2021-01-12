ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) Cameras Market Research Findings, Market Growth Factors Analysis and Forecasts 2026

ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) Cameras Market Research Findings, Market Growth Factors Analysis and Forecasts 20262 min read
The ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) Cameras Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) Cameras Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) Cameras Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025
Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) Cameras Market
The ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) Cameras Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players
Key product type:
Mobile ANPR Camera
Fixed ANPR Camera
Portable ANPR Camera
Key applications:
Traffic Management
Law Enforcement
Electronic Toll Collection
Parking Management
Others
Key players or companies covered are:
Neology
Siemens
Kapsch TrafficCom
ARH
GeoVision
Genetec
Tattile
Bosch Security Systems
NEXCOM
HTS
Elsag
TagMaster
Petards Group
NDI Recognition Systems
Shenzhen AnShiBao
ParkingEye Limited
AlertSystems
Euro Car Parks Limited (UK)
CA Traffic
Vigilant Solutions, Inc. (US)
PaisAn
The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)
Key questions answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) Cameras Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) Cameras Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) Cameras Market impacted?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) Cameras Market?
The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.
