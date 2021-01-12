Global School Management System Market to Ascend at 17.7% CAGR by 2025 (SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19)

The sudden challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 are captured effectively to exhibit the long term growth projections in the MRFR report on Global School Management System Market. The growth sectors of the Global School Management System Market are identified with precision for a better growth perspective.

A school management system refers to a part of the enterprise resource planning software that is mainly used for educational institutions for managing all types of information management systems. It is generally used for a variety of applications that include student registration, documentation of grades and analytical marks for each student, payroll management, accounting management, and other applications. Furthermore, the student management system also entails the overall information of educational institution which includes administration management system, academic management system, and financial management system.

The global school management system market is estimated to upscale at a robust growth rate of 17.7% during the forecast period, as per the latest report developed by the researchers at Market Research Future (MRFR). The global school management system market is also estimated to register a market revenue valuation of USD 25.7 billion by the end of the forecast period. The education sector is expected to witness rapid transformation owing in the forthcoming years, owing to the advancements of technology and the rising adoption of cloud-based software.

This cloud-based software is expected to note a hike in demand owing to a better accessibility feature portals. Notably, most of these developments are observed to take place in economies with sophisticated infrastructure such as the US, Canada, or Western and Central European countries. However, owing to a lack of human resources, financial constraints, and limited options for customization of the software, the global school management system market is expected to witness hindrance in growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global school management system market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, application, end-user, and region. Based on component, the global school management system market is segmented into solutions and services. The service segment is segmented into professional services and managed services. The professional services segment is sub-segmented into consulting and implementation services, and training and development services.

Based on deployment, the global school management system market is segmented into on-premise and on-cloud. Based on application, the global school management system market is segmented into academic management systems, learning management systems, administration management systems, and financial management systems. Further, the administration management system is further segmented into institute management, student management, staff management, library management, inventory, and transportation management system. The financial management system segment is sub-segmented into fee management, accounting management, and payroll management.

Based on end-user, the global school management system market is segmented into universities, schools, community colleges, and others.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global school management system market is studied for a regional segmentation which includes North America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and South America. Among these, North America is stated to account for the largest market share in the global school management system market at the beginning of the forecast period. The regional market is also expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, as suggested by the MRFR report. This market domination and growth can be accredited to the increasing adoption of cloud-based learning management systems and the presence of key vendors within the region.

