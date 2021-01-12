High Voltage Amplifier Market to Amass USD 939 Million at 13% CAGR By 2023 (SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19)

The sudden challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 are captured effectively to exhibit the long term growth projections in the MRFR report on High Voltage Amplifier Market Report. The growth sectors of the High Voltage Amplifier Market Report are identified with precision for a better growth perspective.

The global high voltage amplifier market is presumed to reach approximately USD 939 Million, at 13% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023), forecasts Market Research Future (MRFR). The main factor driving the market of high voltage amplifier is the growing demand for consumer electronic goods and wireless networks technology. The elevating popularity of mobile communication devices along with wireless networks has led to an increase in network traffic. Furthermore, accelerated demand for low noise and wide bandwidth devices also propel the market growth effectively. Another factor affecting the market size positively is the presence of numerous established key players in the global market. High voltage amplifiers are in high demand in applications that require both complex signals and high voltage throughput.

On the other hand, high risk involved with installation of high voltage amplifier compromises the safety, which in turn, can deter the market growth. However, major companies such as Texas Instruments and Trek Inc. are continuously investing in the market owing to increasing demand from various industry segments. Growing investments by formidable firms around the globe increase the market stake, resulting in market growth.

Migration towards zero-drift capability has been noted in the past years, a trend that has gained momentum significantly in the market. It is a technique to address continually changing temperature as well as drift over time; it also corrects offset voltage and noise density.

Market Segmentation

The high voltage amplifier market is segmented on the basis of type, slew rate, and application.

The types of high voltage amplifiers are unipolar and bipolar. Among these, bipolar segments are projected to grow remarkably due to its efficiency and low-cost operational functions.

By slew rate, the market is segmented on the basis of 15-50 V/µs, 51-500 V/µs, 501-1000 V/µs, 1001-2000 V/µs, Greater than 2000 V/µs. Various applications extensively using high voltage amplifiers are medical, industrial, nuclear, and telecommunications. The medical sector makes use of high voltage amplifiers extensively for the process of electroporation. It involves electrical apparatus that are based on high voltage pulses. This procedure is used for treatment of life-threatening diseases like cancer.

Regional Analysis

The high voltage amplifier market is geographically split into North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Across the globe, North America region accounts for the largest market share. The major contributors in this region are the United States and Canada. Growing urbanization in the region has led to the massive expansion of the market.

On the other hand, the market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest rate due to developing economies such as China and India. In the region, China is touted to be the manufacturing hub of electronics. The strong presence of manufacturing industries also drives the growth of the high voltage amplifier market in the region.

Among all regions, Europe is the second largest market globally, due to growing industrialization, high economy growth, demand for wireless networks and electronic goods, and increasing number of investments by established market players. Moreover, the region also has a well-established infrastructure that allows higher penetration of devices and provides better connectivity. This is a key growth factor for the market in the region.

